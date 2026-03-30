Same-Day Gynecology Visits: When You Shouldn’t Wait

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When something feels wrong “down there,” many women hesitate. Is it serious? Can it wait? Should you go to urgent care—or the emergency room?

At Women’s Medical Center, physicians hear this uncertainty every day. And according to Dr. Elizabeth Moore, lead Gynecologist at the practice, that hesitation often leads women to the wrong place—or to waiting longer than they should.

“There’s a big category of gynecologic concerns that are urgent but not emergencies,” Dr. Moore explains. “They don’t belong in the ER—but they also shouldn’t wait weeks for care.”

That’s why Women’s Medical Center has expanded access to same-day gynecology visits, ensuring women can be seen promptly by clinicians who specialize in women’s health.

Urgent Doesn’t Always Mean Emergency

Not every concerning symptom requires an emergency room visit. In fact, many gynecologic issues are best evaluated in a gynecology office—where providers are equipped to examine, diagnose, and treat the problem properly.

Same-day gynecology visits are often appropriate for concerns such as:

Vaginal or pelvic pain

Unusual vaginal bleeding or spotting

Symptoms of infection, including burning, itching, or discharge

Sudden changes in odor or irritation

New or worsening discomfort after menopause

“These are problems that can cause a lot of anxiety,” Dr. Moore says. “And they’re hard to assess without an exam. This is exactly where gynecologic care matters.”

Why Urgent Care Often Isn’t the Right Fit

When symptoms appear suddenly, many women turn to urgent care. While urgent care clinics serve an important role, they are often not designed to fully evaluate gynecologic conditions.

“Gynecologic symptoms are complex,” Dr. Moore explains. “Not all vaginal pain is an infection. Not all bleeding is the same. Without a pelvic exam and the right testing, it’s easy to miss what’s really going on.”

Urgent care visits frequently result in:

Incomplete exams

Assumptions rather than diagnoses

Antibiotics that may not be needed

Delays in identifying the true cause of symptoms

“A gynecology office is set up for this,” Dr. Moore says. “We examine, test, and treat based on experience—not guesswork.”

Listening to What Your Body Is Telling You

One of the most important messages Dr. Moore shares with patients is simple: pay attention to changes.

“If something feels different than your normal, that’s worth checking,” she says. “Women know their bodies—but they also tend to minimize symptoms or wait them out.”

This is especially true for postmenopausal women, who may assume discomfort, irritation, or occasional bleeding is simply part of aging.

“It’s not something to ignore,” Dr. Moore says. “Most of the time, it’s treatable. Occasionally, it’s something we really need to catch early.”

Faster Care, Better Answers

Same-day gynecology visits aren’t about rushing—they’re about responding appropriately.

“When a woman calls and says, ‘I need to be seen today,’ we take that seriously,” Dr. Moore explains. “Our goal is to reduce anxiety, get answers, and start treatment if needed.”

Because Women’s Medical Center focuses exclusively on gynecologic care, the practice is able to offer more flexible scheduling and faster access—without sacrificing the thoughtful, unrushed care the practice is known for.

“It’s not just about availability,” Dr. Moore says. “It’s about having the right expertise at the right moment.”

When in Doubt, Call

Dr. Moore encourages women not to self-diagnose—or self-delay.

“If you’re wondering whether something can wait, that’s usually your cue to call,” she says. “We can help you decide what needs immediate attention and what doesn’t.”

Same-day visits are one more way Women’s Medical Center continues its long-standing commitment to women’s health—meeting women where they are, when they need care most.

Women’s Medical Center is located in Tyrone, Georgia. Call (770) 997-5714 to schedule your same-day appointment or speak with the care team.