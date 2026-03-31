Peachtree City’s Dr. Noah Marchese Treats Golfers for Performance and Pain Relief

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Golf may look effortless when professionals do it, but the swing itself is one of the most complex athletic motions in sports. From the neck and shoulders to the hips, knees, and back, nearly every joint and muscle group plays a role in generating power and maintaining balance.

That complexity is exactly why golfers—from beginners to seasoned players—sometimes find themselves struggling with pain, limited mobility, or a swing that suddenly feels “off.” At the HealthChoice Center of Peachtree City, chiropractor Dr. Noah Marchese works with golfers to identify the physical issues behind those frustrations and help them return to the course with confidence.

Understanding the Body Behind the Swing

Marchese, himself a golfer, says the sport places unique demands on the body. Even experienced players who understand their swing mechanics may not realize that small physical limitations can disrupt performance.

“One thing we always see is golfers coming in saying, ‘I don’t understand why I’m not hitting the ball the way I used to,’” Marchese said. “They know their swing, but something just doesn’t feel right.”

To pinpoint the issue, Marchese uses specialized movement screening to evaluate muscle strength, mobility, and balance throughout the body. The goal is to identify weaknesses or compensations that may be affecting a player’s swing.

Marchese is locally the only chiropractor certified by Titleist to perform golf-specific physical assessments. The certification allows him to run golfers through a series of performance tests designed to identify physical limitations that can affect swing mechanics.

By analyzing posture, strength, and movement patterns, Marchese can determine which muscles are overworking, which are underperforming, and how those imbalances affect rotation, posture, and power.

When a Swing Problem Is Really a Mobility Problem

One patient who came to Marchese’s office had a clear complaint: he was losing distance on his drives.

“He said, ‘My rotation feels good, but I just can’t swing like I used to,’” Marchese explained.

After evaluating his movement, Marchese discovered the issue wasn’t in the golfer’s shoulders or hips—it was in his neck.

Even though golfers keep their heads steady during a swing, the shoulders rotate around the neck. Limited range of motion there can restrict the entire upper-body rotation needed for power.

“We found that he had a really limited range of motion in his neck,” Marchese said. “So we worked on restoring mobility in the upper thoracic spine and lower cervical spine.”

Through chiropractic adjustments and targeted therapy to improve movement in the neck and shoulders, the patient gradually regained mobility—and his swing followed.

Working Alongside Golf Coaches

For newer golfers, the problem often starts with technique. But even then, physical limitations can affect how well a player can execute the fundamentals.

Marchese often collaborates with golf instructors who notice patterns in a player’s swing.

“I like to work with the golf pros,” he said. “They might say, ‘My student can’t shift weight from the back foot to the front foot,’ or ‘They can’t get their backswing far enough.’”

Those observations can point to underlying physical issues—tight hips, shoulder restrictions, or balance weaknesses—that chiropractic care and therapy can address.

By correcting the physical limitations, players can then work with their coach to refine the swing itself.

Common Injuries on the Course

Golf is often considered a low-impact sport, but repetitive swings and long hours on the course can still take a toll.

Marchese frequently treats golfers experiencing knee pain, shoulder strain, mid-back stiffness, and hip mobility issues.

Each condition requires a different treatment plan, beginning with a thorough evaluation.

“We run patients through a series of exams to narrow down what the underlying issue is,” Marchese said. “Then we use adjustments and specific therapies to restore movement and balance.”

One therapy used at the practice is SoftWave therapy, which stimulates healing in damaged tissue. For golfers dealing with knee pain, the results can be significant.

“I’ve had golfers who couldn’t walk the course anymore,” Marchese said. “After treatment, they’re able to walk again and swing without pain.”

Restoring More Than a Golf Game

For many golfers, the sport is about more than competition. It’s a social outlet, a stress reliever, and often a weekly tradition with friends.

When injuries or mobility issues take that away, the impact can extend well beyond the scorecard.

“A lot of golfers really love being out there,” Marchese said. “It’s a big part of their social life.”

Helping patients return to that routine is one of the most rewarding parts of his work.

“Just being able to get them back on the course doing what they love—that’s why I do this,” he said.

Learn More

The HealthChoice Center of Peachtree City offers chiropractic evaluations and personalized treatment plans for athletes and active adults throughout Fayette and Coweta counties. The practice focuses on reducing pain, restoring mobility, and helping patients return to the activities they enjoy.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, contact the office at 770-408-0184 or visit www.peachtreecitychiropractor.com.

The office is located at 14 Eastbrook Bend, Suite 201, Peachtree City, and serves patients seeking relief from pain, improved mobility, and better overall performance in sports and everyday life.