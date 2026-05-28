May is a time to celebrate mothers and mental health

May is a month of many celebrations. Mother’s Day and Memorial Day likely top the list, and for good reason. May is also mental health awareness month, and a recently released article highlights a link between expectant mothers and mental health.

An article by Gretchen Bandoli, Ph.D. and colleagues highlights the association between pregnant women’s use of drugs and the birthweight of their child in the context of the HEALthy Brain and Child Development Study. They found that children exposed to cannabis and opioids in utero weighed less than children who were not exposed.

When many are trying to lose weight, one can overlook the serious implications of low birthweight (defined as less than 2,500 grams) among newborns. Those implications include:

20% increased risk of dying

Reduced academic achievement

Increased risk of heart disease and diabetes

Dr. Bandoli’s article also notes that mothers who used substances were more likely to report depressive symptoms. This is particularly important given the estimates that 1 out of 10 pregnant women experience depression. For a variety of reasons (including the lack of awareness, difficulty getting a therapist, stigma), many pregnant women do not get the mental health care they need. And some of those women may self-medicate un- or under-treated mental health disorders with drugs like cannabis. Substance use disorder (sometimes referred to as drug addiction) is a mental health disorder and should be treated accordingly.

In my clinic I see a lot of newborns and families. While a significant portion of the visit is spent on checking the newborn, I have recently begun placing increased emphasis on checking in on the mothers. During those visits, I try to reduce any associated stigma by letting families know how common depression is among mothers while also informing them about the resources we have available to treat it. In addition to reminding her to eat, stay hydrated and sleep (when possible), I make a point of recommending that she develop a self-care ritual that involves doing something for herself.

Family and friends can help too. There is an inclination to be excited about and focus on the child while losing sight of the mother. Ensuring that you’re checking in on mothers is important. Ask how the mother is doing and wait for the response. You can also: offer to watch the newborn for a few hours; drop off a meal; do a few household chores. Done on a regular basis, these tasks can go a long way to help mothers have some time to take care of themselves to include attending any appointments they may have (for therapy or otherwise).

As we close out this month of May, let us honor our mothers and ensure we support their physical and mental health.