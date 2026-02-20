A Shot to Prevent Cancer

What if I told you there is a shot you could take to prevent cancer. Would you be interested? Would you want to learn more? Or would you think I’m another snake oil salesman trying to make money from the latest health fad.

Well, it is true—we have shots that can be given to prevent certain forms of cancer. This news is particularly relevant given the increased incidence of cancer among young adults. It’s been only weeks since “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek died at the age of 48 from colorectal cancer.

We have been giving shots to prevent cancer for nearly as long as I’ve been alive. The hepatitis B immunization was available in the early ‘80’s and is critical at preventing infection as well as the complications (including cancer) that the infection can cause. In fact, it was the first known anti-cancer program to be launched and, until recently, has been one of the most successful.

There is intentional emphasis on the words, “until recently,” because the current federal administration has changed the guidance on universal hepatitis B immunization at birth—guidance which had been in place since 1991. In the past, all newborns were given the immunization (unless the parents declined). This practice was done, in part, because it can be difficult to detect hepatitis B among women who are pregnant. Additionally, it is known that 25% of infants who develop chronic hepatitis B infection will die prematurely from the disease.

I have been working as a pediatrician for nearly 16 years and have noted a recent uptick in parents refusing to immunize their newborn children. This is particularly concerning as newborns have a relatively weak immune system making them increasingly susceptible to severe sickness and death from common illnesses (e.g., colds, RSV, pertussis, etc.) that many of us with functioning immune systems won’t succumb.

On a slightly more positive (and perhaps relatively less controversial) note, there is another “shot” that can help prevent cancer—the human papilloma virus (HPV) immunization. This shot can significantly reduce the likelihood that one develops cervical cancer. While the uptake of this immunization still is suboptimal, there are signs that uptake is increasing. And while it is true that children can start receiving this immunization as early as 9 years old, even adults up to 45 years old can obtain the immunization.

It should be noted that this immunization is for both boys and girls, men and women. In full disclosure, I received this immunization and plan to get my child immunized too. While I do not have a cervix, it is important that I do my part to minimize the spread of this virus.I have already discussed my own family history of cancer in a previous column. It is easy to see why I routinely take any/all immunizations that help prevent cancer. While many may not agree about the utility of immunizations, most everybody would presumably agree that cancer is bad. We would likely also agree that none of us wants cancer nor wants any of our loved ones to get it. It is my hope that we will all one day agree that there are evidence-based interventions (like immunizations) that prevent cancer and do all we can to ensure that everybody can access and benefit from the fruits of our tax-funded scientific discoveries.