When Refusing to Give a Baby a Vitamin is Dead Wrong

Although it may seem too good to be true, giving babies a dose of vitamin K shortly after birth can nearly eliminate (97%) the chance that they will die from uncontrollable bleeding (known as vitamin K deficiency bleeding). Stated simply, our bodies need vitamin K to make clotting factors that keep us from bleeding to death. Newborns who do not receive vitamin K at birth (especially males and those who are breastfed) have a significant chance of dying just because they do not have enough vitamin K in their bodies.

An article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) earlier this year highlights that more parents are refusing to allow their newborn child to receive vitamin K. They found that the percentage of parents who refused to give their child vitamin K nearly doubled from 2017 to 2024. While it may not seem such a big deal that a child not “take their vitamins,” such refusal can increase the likelihood that the child dies of a preventable bleeding episode.

Perhaps because vitamins are so easy to access (available for purchase at malls, grocery stores and truck stops) and relatively affordable minimizes the importance that we place on them and how they keep us healthy. Another potential explanation for the refusal of parents to give their child a vitamin is that the public health community has become a “victim of its own success.” In other words, it is much easier to focus on the unfortunate infant who bled to death than the thousands who did not bleed because they had received their routine vitamin K shot shortly after birth.

A soon to be released article published in the journal Pediatrics profiles how an infant bled to death. While every death of a baby is tragic and should be mourned, the grief is compounded because the cause of death was the result of parental refusal to give their child vitamin K at birth—termed vitamin K deficiency bleeding. And while it is true that (to date) there has been no change to the federal recommendation regarding vitamin K administration to newborns, the change in federal posture regarding previously routine newborn hepatitis B immunization administration may have spillover effects that impact other interventions routinely given to babies before they are discharged from the hospital.

While we may question the motives of this federal policy shift, few can argue that there is a tremendous amount of misinformation regarding the risks, benefits, and long-term outcomes of evidence-based medical interventions. This misinformation may cause many parents to make unwise decisions about their children’s health. In my work as a general pediatrician, I have personally noticed an uptick in the refusal of standard newborn interventions (e.g., erythromycin eye ointment to prevent infection) among the parents of newborns I see for delivery discharge follow-up.If you have questions about the safety of Vitamin K for your child (or someone you may know), there is a lot of good information out there including this recently published piece from Yale Medicine.