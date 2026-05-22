Golfers tee off at state tourney

The Citizen
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Golfers tee off at state tourney

The Citizen
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Local golfers were in the mix for the lowest scores at the 2026 GHSA Golf State Championships, with two county teams finishing top 3.

In Class 5A. McIntosh competed at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.

The McIntosh girls finished 2nd overall. Lily Sitler placed 4th among individual golfers. Adalynne Forchette placed 10th.

The Chief boys placed 5th. Mason Parker was their top finisher, coming in 16th.

In Class 4A, Starr’s Mill competed at the Crosswinds Golf Club on the girls side and the Savannah Golf Club on the boys side.

The Starr’s Mill girls finished 3rd overall. Alex Gammill placed 5th.

The Panther boys placed 12th. Nick Sulkowski was their top finisher, placing 19th.

In Class 3A, Whitewater competed at Highland Country Club in LaGrange. 

The Whitewater boys placed 10th. Wilson Knight placed 4th.

The Citizen

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