Jefferson Parkway Elementary Student Among Winners of Delta Community’s Youth Essay Contest

Jace Hart, a fourth grader at Jefferson Parkway Elementary School, is among the 21 winners of Delta Community’s 2026 Youth Essay Contest. In 75 words or less, students were asked to describe a financial goal they could achieve through saving, encouraging them to explore responsible money management.

Hart wrote about building a shelter for homeless families which would offer various services to meet their needs. “I would provide healthcare, activities, and daycare for every guest and help them get back on their feet,” Hart wrote.

Across all submissions, the student winners demonstrated a strong understanding of the importance of saving, often citing allowances, money earned from chores and funds received as birthday and holiday gifts.

The contest was open to third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students enrolled in schools across the 20 metro Atlanta counties Delta Community serves. Seven winners were selected from each grade level, with each receiving a $100 Delta Community Youth Savings Account. The winners represent a diverse group of students from 16 schools across nine metro Atlanta counties.