Peachtree City Running Club Announces 2026 Summer Track Series

The Citizen
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Peachtree City Running Club Announces 2026 Summer Track Series

The Citizen
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Views 551 | Comments 0

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Running Club will once again host its popular Summer Track Series at Riley Field this summer, welcoming runners of all ages and abilities for a season of free weekly competition and family-friendly fun.

The series begins Wednesday, May 27, and continues each Wednesday evening through June 17 at the Peachtree City Track adjacent to Peachtree City Elementary School on Wisdom Road. Championship meets will take place Tuesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 24.

Registration opens at 6 p.m. each meet night, with the first event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both participation and spectator admission are free.

“The fabulous PTC Running Club Summer Track Series is back again this summer,” organizers said in the club’s release. “The track at Riley Field in PTC has been resurfaced and has a rubberized surface built for speed.”

Events include the 50-yard dash for children age 10 and under, as well as the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter dashes, the 800-meter run, one-mile run, 3200-meter run, and relay races. The weekly meets also feature a popular parent-child relay in which children run 400 meters before handing off to a parent for the final lap.

Organizers said the series is designed to be welcoming for both experienced runners and newcomers.

“The kids especially always have a blast,” the club noted. “Toddlers are rewarded with a push pop at the end of the 50-yard dash, and the Parent-Child Relay is one of the most popular events.”

Regular weekly meets will feature heats based on the number of runners, while the championship meets will organize participants by age group and sex. Championship awards will be presented following the final meets.

The championship schedule includes the 50-yard dash, 800-meter run, 200-meter dash, and one-mile run on Tuesday, June 23, followed by the 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and 3200-meter run on Wednesday, June 24.

All races are electronically timed, and organizers emphasize safety and efficient event management throughout the series. Volunteers are also welcomed and appreciated throughout the season.

For more information, contact Mark Hamilton at 404-345-9708 or Bob Dalton, Publicity Chairman, at 770-461-4450.

The Citizen

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