Fun Friday Field Day to Launch Newnan Park Event Series

The Citizen
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Fun Friday Field Day to Launch Newnan Park Event Series

The Citizen
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Views 116 | Comments 0

Newnan will kick off its Fun Friday series on Friday, April 10, with a Field Day-themed event at First Avenue Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature food trucks, games, and other activities as the first of four Fun Friday gatherings planned across City of Newnan parks. Organizers are encouraging residents to RSVP in advance so they can plan for attendance.

The city described the event as the first in a series designed to bring the community together for family-friendly fun in local parks.

Residents can RSVP through the event registration page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1985740237505?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Citizen

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