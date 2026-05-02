Business of the Week: Home Helpers of Newnan earns pair of National Franchise Awards

Home Helpers Home Care of Newnan took home a pair of major awards from the 2026 Home Helpers National Conference at the Omni Hotel in Charlotte, NC, on April 21-23.

Owners Beth and Phillip Dow were presented the 2025 CEO Award from Home Helpers Home Care CEO and President Emma Dickinson at its Winner’s Circle Gala Dinner on Day 3 of the conference. Earlier that morning, both were named as 2025 CEO Masters Award winners.

“We are incredibly honored by this recognition, but it truly belongs to our caregivers and team,” said Beth. “Their compassion, dedication and the care they provide every day are what make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Home Helpers Home Care of Newnan offers innovative Senior Care and Services designed with an Aging in Place philosophy – for any place you call home. The Newnan franchise serves Coweta, Fayette, Heard, Troup, Carroll, Meriwether, Spalding and South Fulton counties. It is one of over 300 franchises under the Home Helpers Home Care umbrella.

The CEO Award is given annually to the franchise agency that best exemplifies Home Helpers Home Care.

“Congratulations to Phillip and Beth (Dow) for leading with passion, fostering meaningful relationships with their communities and elevating our mission through consistent excellence,” Dickinson said of their selection as CEO Award recipients. “They are always willing to support fellow franchisees and the National Support Center and they are exceptionally deserving of this recognition.”

In 2025, Home Helpers Home Care of Newnan saw a 52 percent revenue growth in 2025 and is regularly highlighted in the Top 25 Offices for Monthly Revenue, Hours Growth and Average Territory Revenue. Other criteria considered in the CEO Award selection were in the areas of Tenure, Participation, Growth Metrics, Territory Penetration, Operational Engagement, Marketing, Performance Scores and more.

The CEO Masters Award recognizes Home Helpers franchises in the system who have achieved the Top 10 percent of Revenue and 14 percent Revenue Growth year-over-year in 2025. Dickinson said the CEO Masters Award winners have demonstrated a proven commitment to delivering the highest level of service and commitment to the Home Helpers Home Care mission, vision and values. The Newnan franchise was one of seven to earn this award.

Home Helpers Home Care of Newnan is located at 284 Bullsboro Drive, Suite B in Newnan. For more information, call 678-883-1794 or visit their website: homehelpershomecare.com/newnan-ga or Facebook page: facebook.com/homehelpershomecarenewnanga.