Coweta County 911/EMA and Coweta County Fire Rescue Announce New Telehealth Partnership with RightSite Health

(May 1, 2026) – Coweta County 911/Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Coweta County Fire Rescue are pleased to announce a new partnership with RightSite Health that will expand telehealth options for citizens with low‑acuity medical needs.

Beginning May 11, 2026, callers to 911 with non-life-threatening medical concerns will be evaluated by dispatchers and EMS personnel using County protocols under medical direction. If the caller meets specific criteria, they will be offered the option to speak with an ER physician affiliated with RightSite Health via phone or video. This approach will help residents receive the right level of care quickly and efficiently while keeping ambulances available for life‑threatening emergencies.

If EMS or RightSite Health identifies an emergency condition at any point, the patient will be immediately transported to the hospital. Callers may also decline the telehealth option and request transport to the local emergency room.

“This innovative offering is another way we are working to further enhance services for our citizens,” said Division Chief of EMS Brian Beckworth. “In 2025 alone, Coweta County Fire Rescue responded to 16,000 low‑acuity medical calls. By partnering with RightSite, we can free up our personnel and ambulances to focus on life‑threatening emergencies.”

“Our job is simple: to support Coweta County residents with a direct, reliable pathway for non‑emergency calls,” said Chip Walls, spokesperson for RightSite Health.

Coweta County is now one of only a few counties in the state of Georgia to offer RightSite Health services.

About RightSite Health

RightSite Health partners with 911 and EMS agencies to offer physician-led telehealth consults and care navigation for certain non-life-threatening low acuity calls. The service is designed to support timely care decisions while helping communities keep emergency resources available for time-sensitive needs.