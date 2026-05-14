Flat Rock Family: Brooks builds purpose in her students

Dr. Pagianna Brooks, Flat Rock Middle English Language Arts teacher and Title I Liaison, strives for a culture of family and caring at her school.

Brooks always knew where her future was. She found a picture in her mom’s files where she declared she would be a teacher.

“I’ve known I wanted to be a teacher forever.”

Teaching isn’t the only way she serves. She joined the Air Force as a civil engineer working on water purity.

“I decided a long time ago that I wanted to expand my career, and I didn’t want anymore students loans, so I decided to go into the military.”

She goes once a month for training, and is gone for 2 weeks over the summer. She has been deployed twice since she’s been at the school.

“Flat Rock is one big family so, whenever I go, I miss them so much.”

At Flat Rock, she has found a school that is nurturing and encouraging for both students and teachers. Current and past administrators have always pushed her to better herself and take on new challenges.

“Teaching at Flat Rock is like being at home,” she said. “Everybody sees who you are and they play on those parts and they make sure that you reach your full potential in those areas that you shine in.”

Likewise, Brooks believes in building intention and purpose together with her students.

“My why is for those who have no idea where they’re going, who don’t really care to know where they’re going. They’re just living it every day,” she said. “I want to reach all of them. They can’t do well unless they know that you care about them.”

She helps them see that there is no time like the present.

“Knowing them inside out is the best way to curate that family culture that we have here at Flat Rock,” she said. “I always tell them it’s never too early to get yourself together.”

“The Honor Role,” an official podcast for Fayette County Public Schools, features employees, rotating through key stakeholders, including teachers, staff, nurses, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. Join us as we dive in and learn about their journeys, their inspirations, and their whys.

Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and promoted on the social media channels of Fayette County Public Schools.

Episodes will also be available here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2200811.