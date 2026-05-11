Fayetteville to host May 30 HOA/POA City Meeting with Town Hall format

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Fayetteville to host May 30 HOA/POA City Meeting with Town Hall format

The Citizen
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Views 653 | Comments 0

Fayetteville, Georgia (May 8, 2026) The City of Fayetteville will host its next HOA/POA City Meeting on Saturday, May 30, 2026, 9-11 a.m., at Fayetteville City Hall, and it will feature a Town Hall format with plenty of opportunity for public discussion. City projects and development updates will be presented, and participants are welcome to bring their own topics as well.

HOA/POA City Meetings are held periodically throughout the year especially to help members of homeowners associations and property owner associations better connect with the City of Fayetteville Government. While the meetings are usually tailored for HOAs and POAs, everyone is welcome to attend. Participants may register in advance at www.fayetteville-ga.gov/hoa

The May 30 HOA/POA City Meeting will take place in the Council Chamber at Fayetteville City Hall, 210 Stonewall Avenue West, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214. Updates will be posted on the City’s website, www.fayetteville-ga.gov, and on the City’s social media channels.

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