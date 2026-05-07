Fayette’s Future Workforce Is Learning Business One Lemonade Stand at a Time

By Leonardo McClarty, President & CEO, Fayette County Chamber

In Fayette County, we speak often about preparing for the future, strengthening our workforce, growing our economy, and developing the next generation of leaders. But preparation does not begin in adulthood. You crawl, then you walk, and then you run. Business is similar. Entrepreneurship often started with a paper route or lawnmower. In my daughter’s case, bracelets, artwork, and cookies. In Fayette, the Chamber is looking to spark entrepreneurship with something as simple as a lemonade stand.

Through the Fayette County Chamber’s nonprofit arm, the Fayette Community & Leadership Foundation, we are proud to bring this nationally recognized youth entrepreneurship program to more young people across our community. Since its founding in 2007, Lemonade Day has impacted more than one million children nationwide, teaching lessons many adults wish they had learned earlier; how to earn money, manage it wisely, honor commitments, and give back.

At its core, Lemonade Day is not about selling lemonade. It is about building confidence, instilling responsibility, and introducing young people to the fundamentals of business and financial literacy. It teaches goal setting, decision-making, and accountability, skills that translate far beyond a single day of sales.

This year, we are expanding access in a meaningful way to meet students where they are.

Elementary-aged students and those who prefer flexibility can participate in a virtual experience through the My Lemonade Day app, receiving guided instruction as they build their own small business. At the same time, we are offering a free, in-person, week-long entrepreneurship camp for middle school students. This immersive opportunity is designed to provide hands-on learning and real-world experience. Space is limited to 30 students. Click here to be considered.

Both pathways lead to the same outcome: young people are equipped with practical skills and a stronger sense of what is possible.

But programs like this fail in isolation. They succeed because of community.

Fayette County’s business community has long understood that economic development is not only about recruitment and expansion. It is also about cultivation. We must grow our own talent, inspire our own innovators, and invest in the people who will one day lead our businesses, organizations, and institutions.

That is where each of us has a role to play.

We invite business leaders to step forward as mentors, speakers, and guides—individuals who can help students see beyond the limits of their current environment and envision their potential. We also encourage financial support through sponsorships and contributions, ensuring this program remains accessible and continues to expand its reach. If you would like to support this program either financially or through service, send an email to [email protected].

When you support Lemonade Day, you are not simply contributing to a program. You are investing in a future entrepreneur, a future leader, and a future contributor to the economic vitality of Fayette County.

We take great pride in being a forward-thinking community. Lemonade Day offers us a clear and tangible way to turn that mindset into action.

Because today’s lemonade stand may very well become tomorrow’s small business—and tomorrow’s small businesses are what sustain and strengthen our local economy for generations to come.

Let’s continue to lead by example and invest in the future of Fayette County.