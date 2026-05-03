Every Mile Matters: Fayette Senior Services Launches Transportation Fundraiser

May 1, 2026. FAYETTEVILLE, GA. Fayette Senior Services, Inc. (FSS), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charity, is calling on the community to rally together in support of a vital cause: ensuring older adults can continue to access safe, reliable, and affordable transportation to life-sustaining services. On May 1, FSS will launch a community-wide fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $75,000 by July 31st. This effort comes at a critical time, as the organization faces a nearly $90,000 deficit due to significant reductions in federal transportation funding.

For many older adults in Fayette County, transportation is not just a convenience, it’s a lifeline. FSS transportation services connect seniors to essential medical appointments, including dialysis treatments, doctor appointments, pharmacy pick-ups, and other necessary services that support independent living. However, recent funding cuts have forced a sharp increase in ride costs. In some cases, seniors are now paying up to five times more than they did just months ago for a single ride, an unsustainable burden for individuals living on fixed or limited incomes.

“Without significant community support, many of our seniors will be faced with impossible choices,” said Jeff Wix, FSS Transportation Coordinator. “Choices between paying for a ride to a critical medical appointment or covering basic necessities like food and medication. No one should have to make that decision, and we hope that we can show them that their community is here for them.”

If the fundraising goal is not met, the consequences could be devastating. Seniors may be forced to miss medical treatments, delay care, or become increasingly isolated, putting both their physical health and emotional well-being at risk. FSS is inviting individuals, businesses, and community partners to be part of the solution.

In addition to individual donations, sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations looking to make a meaningful impact while gaining visibility within the community. Sponsorship benefits include company logos featured on FSS transportation vehicles – turning each van into a moving billboard seen throughout Fayette County! Businesses also have the opportunity to work with FSS to create customized sponsorship packages tailored to meet their unique goals and community engagement efforts. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to get involved, please contact Morgan Lanier at [email protected] or 770-769-8430.

“This is more than a fundraiser, it’s a chance for our entire community to come together and ensure our seniors are not left behind,” shared Lanier. “Every dollar raised helps keep someone connected to the care and support they depend on. Together, we can ensure that no senior in our community loses access to the transportation they need to live healthy, independent, and connected lives.”

To make a donation, please stop by either the Fayetteville (4 Center Drive) or Peachtree City (203 McIntosh Trail) locations, mail a check to 4 Center Drive (Memo line Transportation Fundraiser), or call 770-461-0813 to make a donation over the phone.

For over four decades, FSS has been making a meaningful difference in the social, emotional, and physical well-being of adults age 50 and better in our community. For older adults who no longer drive, getting to essential medical appointments and other places can be a challenge, putting their health and well-being at risk. FSS provides safe and affordable door-to-door transportation options with wheelchair accessible vehicles available. For more information about Fayette Senior Services transportation program, please contact Adrianne Bellantoni, Transportation Coordinator at 770-461-0813 or visit www.fayss.org.