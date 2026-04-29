Letter to the Editor: Healing Bridge is Ready

To the Editor,

The recent announcement regarding the closure of the Fayette CARE Clinic after 20 years of dedicated service has deeply moved all of us at the Healing Bridge Clinic. For two decades, Fayette CARE has been a pillar of health and hope for our neighbors, and we recognize the immense void their absence will leave in the hearts and lives of those they served.

While the news of this closure was never part of our own specific plan, we believe that “for such a time as this,” we have been prepared to step forward. Over the past three years, the Healing Bridge Clinic has been diligently following a robust strategic plan designed to elevate our care and expand our reach.

I want to reassure the patients of Fayette CARE, as well as our entire community, that the Healing Bridge Clinic is ready, willing, and fully capable of welcoming you into our care.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters and the dedication of our leadership, we recently completed an extensive remodel of our clinic. This transformation was more than just a fresh coat of paint – it was an expansion of our physical capacity, taking us from two exam rooms to nine. This 450% increase in space, paired with our growing, robust team of dedicated medical and administrative volunteers, means we have the infrastructure and the heart to handle this increased patient load without compromising quality of care.

We believe that God’s plan is always perfect, and it has positioned us to be a steady bridge for those facing medical uncertainty. Our mission remains steadfast: to provide healthcare, at no charge, to uninsured residents of Fayette and surrounding counties who meet eligibility requirements.

To the patients of Fayette CARE: Our doors are open, and our team is ready to serve you. We are working to ensure your transition into our clinic is as seamless as possible. You can learn more about our clinic by visiting www.healingbridgeclinic.org.

We invite the community to join us as partners in this new chapter. Together, we can ensure that every one of our uninsured and underserved neighbors has access to the dignity and healing they deserve.

With gratitude,

Mike Conaway

Executive Director

Healing Bridge Clinic