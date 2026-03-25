Healing Bridge Clinic Joins Statewide “Compassion Heals” Campaign to Expand Healthcare Access for Uninsured Georgians

[Peachtree City, GA] — The Healing Bridge Clinic is proud to announce its participation in “Compassion Heals,” a landmark statewide awareness campaign launched by the Georgia Charitable Care Network (GCCN). This initiative is designed to strengthen the state’s healthcare safety net by amplifying the reach of volunteer-driven clinics like the Healing Bridge Clinic, ensuring that every uninsured Georgian has a path to high-quality, professional care.

Georgia currently faces one of the highest uninsured rates in the United States. More than 1.2 million residents – roughly one in eight Georgians – lack health insurance. Many of these individuals are hardworking adults caught in the “coverage gap,” earning too much for Medicaid but not enough to afford soaring private insurance premiums.

By joining the “Compassion Heals” campaign, the Healing Bridge Clinic is shining a light on the local impact of this crisis and the tangible solutions provided by community-supported clinics.

A Unified Voice for Healthcare

The “Compassion Heals” campaign utilizes a strategic, multi-platform approach to connect with those in need and the donors who make their care possible:

High-Visibility Outreach: Billboards across Metro Atlanta and targeted radio advertisements in Central Georgia.

Billboards across Metro Atlanta and targeted radio advertisements in Central Georgia. Digital Unity: A synchronized social media initiative across the GCCN’s network of clinics, creating a singular, powerful message of hope.

A synchronized social media initiative across the GCCN’s network of clinics, creating a singular, powerful message of hope. Local Impact: For the Healing Bridge Clinic, this means increased visibility for their specialized services, including cardiology, dermatology, dental, addiction and mental health counseling, physical therapy, podiatry, and women’s wellness.

The Healing Bridge Clinic and its fellow GCCN members are not only lifelines for patients but a significant benefit to Georgia taxpayers. These clinics treat uninsured patients for just 6% to 8% of the cost of a Medicaid patient.

By providing preventative care and chronic disease management, the network of clinics helps save Georgians millions of dollars annually by reducing the burden on overstretched hospital emergency rooms.

“At the Healing Bridge Clinic, we have always believed that healthcare is about more than just a prescription – it’s about restoring hope and dignity to our neighbors. Joining the Georgia Charitable Care Network’s ‘Compassion Heals’ campaign is a powerful milestone for us,” stated Executive Director Mike Conaway. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to ensuring that no one in our community must choose between their health and their livelihood. We are proving that when we lead with empathy, compassion truly becomes a catalyst for healing.”

The “Compassion Heals” campaign is a call to action for our local community. Support from donors and volunteers ensures that no neighbor is left without care, regardless of their income or insurance status.

To learn more about the campaign, find out how you can support the Healing Bridge Clinic, or make a donation that restores dignity to those in need, please visit www.healingbridgeclinic.org or the official campaign site at gacharitycare.org/compassionheals.

MEDIA PITCH

Subject: STORY PITCH: [Insert Clinic Name] joins statewide push to solve Georgia’s 1.2M uninsured crisis

Hi [Editor/Reporter Name],

With more than 1.2 million Georgians – roughly one in eight – currently living without health insurance, the healthcare gap in our state has reached a critical point. Here in [City/County Name], [Insert Clinic Name] is on the front lines of this crisis.

I’m writing to share that [Insert Clinic Name] has officially joined the “Compassion Heals” campaign, a new statewide initiative launched by the Georgia Charitable Care Network (GCCN). This campaign aims to transform how uninsured residents in our area can access high-quality medical and mental health care by highlighting the vital role of volunteer-driven clinics.

With Georgia having one of the highest uninsured rates in the country, the work being done right here at [Clinic Address] is more essential than ever. We would love to invite you to the clinic to see the “Compassion Heals” mission in action. I’ve attached the full press release for your review. Are you available for a brief call this week to discuss a potential feature or segment?

Best regards,

[Signature]

TALKING POINTS FOR INTERVIEWS

These talking points are designed to help your Executive Director navigate interviews with clarity and confidence. They balance the “hard numbers” of the statewide crisis with the “heart” of YOUR clinic’s local mission.

1. The Core Message: “Compassion Heals”

A Unified Voice: Our clinic is proud to join the Georgia Charitable Care Network’s ‘Compassion Heals’ campaign. It’s a statewide effort to ensure that no Georgian is left without a path to quality healthcare.”

Strength in Numbers: “By joining forces with other clinics across Georgia, we are sending a singular, powerful message: Hope and health should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their insurance status.”

2. The Crisis: The “Uninsured Gap”

The Reality: “Right now, 1.2 million Georgians – about one in eight of our neighbors – lack health insurance. These aren’t just statistics; these are hardworking adults in our community caught between qualifying for Medicaid and being able to afford private insurance.”

The Rural/Local Strain: “With hospital closures and rising costs, the healthcare safety net is under immense pressure. We are that safety net for [City/County Name].”

3. The Economic Impact (The “Taxpayer” Argument)

Incredible Efficiency: “Charitable clinics like ours are the most cost-effective way to provide care. We treat patients for just 6% to 8% of what it costs the state to treat a Medicaid patient.”

Relieving the ER: “By providing preventative care and chronic disease management, we keep people out of overstretched emergency rooms. This saves our local taxpayers and hospitals millions of dollars every year.”

4. The Human Element & Mental Health

Holistic Care: “We don’t just treat physical ailments; we treat the whole person. Our mental health services are a cornerstone of what we do.”

Our Volunteers: “We are powered by the heart of this community. People like (name a provider or volunteer) ensure our neighbors feel seen and supported during their hardest moments.”

ensure our neighbors feel seen and supported during their hardest moments.” Restoring Dignity: “At our clinic, compassion isn’t just a buzzword – it’s our clinical standard. We restore dignity to people who often feel forgotten by the system.”

5. The Call to Action

Local Support is Vital: “While ‘Compassion Heals’ is a statewide campaign, the impact is local. Every dollar donated to our clinic stays here to serve our neighbors.”

Pro-Tips for the Interview: