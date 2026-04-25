Business of the Week: Salt MedSpa Offers Natural Wellness in a Hidden Gem on Hwy. 54

Tucked inside a small brick home along Ga. Highway 54, Salt MedSpa in Fayetteville is drawing new attention after a recent ownership change and a renewed focus on whole-body wellness.

Heidi Delvenne, who purchased the business three months ago, said her connection to the spa began long before she became its owner. “I had been subbing yoga there for years, and then this past year, I taught twice a week there,” Delvenne said. “Yoga in the salt room has made such a difference in my life, keeping me emotionally and physically stronger.”

A new chapter rooted in personal experience

Delvenne’s path to wellness work was not a straight line. She spent a decade in corporate sales and marketing with IBM before transitioning into real estate. But it was feedback from her own family that prompted a shift.

“My son told me, ‘You were too stressed out,’” she said.

After moving to Peachtree City seven years ago, Delvenne pursued yoga teacher training in 2019, followed by certification in reflexology. The results she saw in herself — and later in her clients — shaped her decision to step fully into the wellness field.

“Seeing the results of helping people makes me feel like I’m serving my purpose in life,” she said.

That sense of purpose ultimately led her to purchase Salt MedSpa, a business she believes fills a growing need in the community.

“The Salt MedSpa is natural healing, and it helps so many people,” Delvenne said. “The benefits of relaxing your central nervous system, doing self-care — that’s what I think the world needs now more than ever.”

What happens inside the ‘little brick house’

From the outside, Salt MedSpa is easy to miss. Many residents have passed it for years without realizing what’s inside.

“I hear on a weekly basis, people tell me all the time, ‘I have driven by that location … thousands of times, and I’ve always wondered what’s on the inside,’” Delvenne said.

Inside, the space has been fully remodeled into a calm, spa-like environment designed for relaxation and healing. The facility offers a range of services, including massage therapy, facials, waxing, reflexology, yoga, and an infrared sauna.

Delvenne herself provides reflexology, while the spa also includes an aesthetician for skincare services, multiple massage therapists, and several yoga instructors offering a variety of classes.

At the center of it all is halotherapy — a salt-based treatment in which clients sit in a room filled with fine, dry salt particles dispersed into the air.

“A 45-minute session just relaxing and sitting in this salty air … is like going to the beach for three days,” Delvenne said.

The spa recently upgraded its halo generator, doubling the amount of salt dispersed during sessions.

“We now are getting double the salt in the rooms,” she said.

Salt therapy is often used as a complementary approach for respiratory concerns such as allergies, asthma, sinus infections, and bronchitis.

“This can be a complementary modality as well,” she said.

Personalized care in a small setting

Unlike larger wellness centers, Salt MedSpa keeps its offerings intentionally small and personalized. Yoga sessions, for example, are limited to six to eight participants.

“It’s very individualized to the needs of someone who might have had a surgery or have something specific,” Delvenne said.

That individualized approach extends across services. She shared one example of a reflexology client who came in with swelling in her ankles.

“She continues to come on a weekly basis because she can walk so much better,” Delvenne said. “It keeps the edema down.”

The same client has since added yoga sessions, combining multiple services into a broader wellness routine.

Delvenne said many clients are now looking for full “spa day” experiences — combining salt sessions, sauna time, and treatments like massage or facials in a single visit.

“People want to come do the salt room for 45 minutes, do the sauna for 30 minutes, and get maybe more than one service,” she said.

The space can also accommodate small groups, allowing friends to book sessions together.

A family-run business rooted in community

Salt MedSpa operates as a family business, with Delvenne’s children helping at the front desk and with day-to-day operations.

“My daughter is working the front desk … and my son is helping out,” she said.

In addition to services, the spa carries a large inventory of Himalayan salt lamps, which Delvenne describes as both decorative and functional.

“We have an abundant supply of salt lamps, and they make really unique gifts,” she said.

Inviting the community inside

For Delvenne, the biggest challenge is simply getting people through the door.

“It’s a hidden gem,” she said. “I invite anyone to just stop in one day and take a tour.”

Salt MedSpa is located at 128 Sumner Road in Fayetteville, near the Peachtree City line along Highway 54. Appointments can be booked online at saltmedspa.com by selecting the Fayetteville location, or by calling 678-964-7258.

For those who have passed by without stopping, Delvenne hopes curiosity will turn into a visit — and, eventually, a routine.

“It’s your humble home for healing,” she said.