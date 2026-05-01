Fayette Chamber Nonprofit Network to Host May 19 Lunch & Learn on Building Lasting Donor Relationships

Workshop led by Steven Wagner will help nonprofit leaders strengthen trust-based engagement and long-term impact

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (April 30, 2026) — The Fayette Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Network (NPN) will host its next Lunch & Learn on Tuesday, May 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring a high-impact session focused on one of the most critical drivers of nonprofit success: relationships.

The workshop, “Never Propose Over Appetizers: How To Build Lasting Relationships,” will be presented by Steven Wagner, Executive Director of Development for the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare philanthropy, Wagner has led major fundraising initiatives and built sustained donor engagement strategies that generate long-term organizational impact.

In this session, Wagner will challenge transactional approaches to fundraising and communications, offering practical strategies to help nonprofit leaders cultivate authentic, trust-based relationships with donors, partners, and stakeholders. Participants will gain insight into how intentional engagement—not just messaging—drives sustainable support and mission advancement.

“Relationships are the foundation of everything we do at the Chamber,” said Leonardo McClarty, President & CEO of the Fayette Chamber. “Strong communities are built on trust, connection, and shared purpose. We are grateful for the continued leadership of Piedmont Fayette and partners like Steven who help our nonprofit community strengthen those relationships in meaningful and lasting ways.”

The Nonprofit Network’s Lunch & Learn series is designed to equip nonprofit leaders with practical tools, peer insight, and strategic perspective. This session reinforces a broader shift from transactional activity toward relationship-centered performance, where collaboration, trust, and long-term engagement serve as the foundation for measurable impact.

Event Details

Workshop Title: Never Propose Over Appetizers: How To Build Lasting Relationships

Never Propose Over Appetizers: How To Build Lasting Relationships Presenter: Steven Wagner, Executive Director of Development, Piedmont Healthcare Foundation

Steven Wagner, Executive Director of Development, Piedmont Healthcare Foundation Date/Time: Tuesday, May 19 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Location: Fayette Chamber of Commerce

Fayette Chamber of Commerce Registration: Here

Here Cost: Chamber Members $25 | Non-Members $50 (lunch included)

Chamber Members $25 | Non-Members $50 (lunch included) Estimated Value: Comparable to a $3,000–$10,000 nonprofit development strategy engagement

Nonprofit professionals, board members, and community leaders are encouraged to attend and participate in this collaborative, discussion-driven session designed to strengthen both individual organizations and the broader Fayette County nonprofit ecosystem.

Media Contact

Carrie Giunta

Fayette Chamber of Commerce

Events Manager

[email protected]

770-461-9983