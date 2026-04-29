Spring Hill Elem. brews up learning on Starbucks Day

The Suns had a latte fun when Spring Hill Elementary’s celebrated Starbucks Day.

For Starbucks Day, 2nd graders brewed up a batch of engaging coffee-themed math and reading activities. Students spent the day reviewing skills they had been working on over the previous weeks, focusing on areas where the class had previously struggled, as well as skills they had not practiced in a while and needed to revisit.

Teacher Kay Jones completely transformed the classroom into a coffee shop and even wore a green Starbucks apron to welcome them in.

“My goal was for students to see that learning doesn’t have to be boring. It can be fun, engaging, and meaningful,” said Jones. “I hope they remember that the skills we learn in the classroom are not only important here, but also in the real world. Most of all, I hope they look back on this day as a joyful and unique learning experience that helped them see learning in a whole new light.”