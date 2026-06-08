Fayette schools honored with Governor’s Awards

The Citizen
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Fayette schools honored with Governor’s Awards

The Citizen
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Eleven of Fayette County Public Schools earned prestigious 2025 Single Statewide Accountability System (SSAS) recognition as named by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA). 

Fayette County Public Schools earned a total of 14 SSAS recognitions across the Greatest Gains and Highest Performing categories, one of the highest totals among school systems in the state.

Seven schools were honored with the Greatest Gains Award. Greatest Gains schools must earn a three-year average College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) Progress Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile.

Whitewater Middle earned Platinum with a three-year average in the 99th percentile. Oak Grove Elementary earned Gold. Kedron Elementary and Rising Starr Middle earned Silver. Braelinn Elementary, Peachtree City Elementary, and Robert J. Burch Elementary earned Bronze.

Seven schools earned the Highest Performing Award. Highest Performing schools must earn a three-year average CCRPI Content Mastery Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile.

Braelinn Elementary, Kedron Elementary, Peeples Elementary, and Rising Starr Middle earned Gold. Peachtree City Elementary, McIntosh High, and Starr’s Mill High earned Silver.

The school awards, developed by GOSA and approved by the State Board of Education, are part of Georgia’s Single Statewide Accountability System. Each award category has four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

The Citizen

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