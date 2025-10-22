Trader Joe’s to Open Peachtree City Location October 27

A long-awaited Trader Joe’s store will open in Peachtree City on Monday, October 27, marking the grocery chain’s first location south of Atlanta.

Located at 258 City Circle in The Avenue shopping center, the 8,608-square-foot store will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:55 a.m., with doors opening at 9 a.m. Store Captain Reggie Jones and his crew will welcome customers with bag giveaways and product samples.

Trader Joe’s hired about 60 local employees and will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. As part of its Neighborhood Shares Program, the store will donate 100% of unsold but still-enjoyable products to community nonprofits each day.

Trader Joe’s, founded in 1967 in California, now operates more than 595 stores across 42 states and Washington, D.C.