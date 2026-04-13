Fayette County’s Walter Reeves, Beloved Georgia Gardening Voice, Dies at 74

Walter Reeves, a Fayette County resident who became one of Georgia’s most recognizable and trusted gardening voices, died Friday, April 10, 2026, at the age of 74 after living with Parkinson’s disease.

Reeves was best known for his long-running call-in radio program, The Lawn and Garden Show, where listeners from across the state phoned in with questions about lawn care, landscaping, and vegetable gardens. His steady, conversational style made complex topics accessible to everyday gardeners.

He also reached a wide audience through his column in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where his practical, problem-solving advice became a regular resource for readers across metro Atlanta and beyond.

Though his influence extended statewide, Reeves grew up in Fayetteville and maintained strong ties to Fayette County while building a reputation as one of Georgia’s most reliable gardening experts.

Over the years, he authored books, spoke at community events, and continued sharing his knowledge across multiple platforms. His work consistently focused on helping people understand not just what to do in their gardens, but why it worked.

Bonnie Helander, The Citizen’s gardening columnist, said Reeves left a lasting impression on both the gardening community and those who learned directly from him.

“Known fondly as the Georgia Gardener, Walter Reeves was a beloved Extension agent, writer and speaker who shared his joy in gardening with a down-to-earth style and a wonderful sense of humor,” Helander said. “I heard him speak many times, and he always drew a crowd. I tried not to miss his Saturday morning radio show, The Lawn and Garden Show, and have copies of several of his books. He grew up in Fayetteville and will be remembered as one of our most treasured residents—the quintessential Southern gardener.”

Reeves earned a loyal following by answering questions both large and small, treating each with the same level of attention and clarity. For many Georgians, he became a go-to source for trusted, straightforward gardening guidance.

His passing marks the loss of a widely respected voice in Georgia horticulture and media.