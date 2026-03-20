Fayetteville Honors Patsy and Ed Gullett for Lasting Public Art Legacy

Local artists Patsy and Ed Gullett were honored at Fayetteville City Hall on Thursday for decades of work that helped shape the city’s public art and community spirit.

A reception at City Hall marked the retirement of the Gulletts’ 1993 mural, “The Mural,” which has long stood on the Courthouse Square. During the event, city officials unveiled a framed photograph of the piece that will soon be installed in the City Hall atrium.

The recognition celebrated the couple’s lasting role in bringing art into public spaces and encouraging community engagement in downtown Fayetteville. Their mural has been a familiar part of the square for more than 30 years.

The city also announced that local muralist Krystal Maynor has been selected to create a new scene for the wall. According to the release, the new mural will honor the Gulletts’ work while also welcoming residents and visitors to a downtown district that continues to grow and revitalize.

The transition marks both the end of one chapter in Fayetteville’s public art story and the beginning of another. City leaders said the new work will build on the legacy the Gulletts established while reflecting the city’s future.