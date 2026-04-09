Athlete of the Week – Week of April 6, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

Due to spring break, only one school submitted an Athlete of the Week. We are proud to spotlight this outstanding student-athlete:

Trinity Christian School Joshua Smith

Tennis We would like to recognize Josh Smith as Player of the Week for his dedication, consistent hard work, fierce play on the court, and his servant leadership. He not only serves his fellow teammates, but he seeks opportunities to serve the opposing team and their coaches. Such a Christlike example for all. Way to go, Josh Smith!

Athletes Featured over Summer Months

As school submissions typically slow during the spring and summer months, The Citizen invites recreational and competitive coaches throughout Fayette and Coweta counties to submit their athletes for recognition from April through August. This is a great opportunity to highlight the hard work, growth, and achievements of athletes competing outside of the school season. Coaches are encouraged to share standout performances, leadership qualities, and milestones so we can continue celebrating the best of our local sports community year-round. For questions or to submit an outstanding athlete, please contact [email protected].