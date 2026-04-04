Fayette Forward Seeks Public Input on Countywide Path System Name

Fayette Forward is asking residents to help name a future countywide path system designed to connect communities across the region.

The initiative builds on Fayette County’s existing network of approximately 140 miles of multi-use paths, which are used by an estimated 15,000 registered golf carts, along with cyclists, runners, and walkers.

“With an extremely unique advantage of approximately 140 miles of multi-use paths in Fayette County, it’s time to take the next step of connecting with our neighbors,” said Mayor Eric Dial, executive director of Fayette Forward. “Fayette County has approximately 15,000 registered golf carts and thousands of cyclists, runners, and walkers, all of whom would benefit from this enhanced infrastructure. Additionally, we are committed to doing everything we can to address our traffic concerns.”

Fayette Forward has developed a shortlist of potential names through a marketing committee. Those options were previously shared with elected officials and others involved in the planning process. The current public survey narrows the choices to three final options.

Residents are encouraged to review the options and select their preferred name through the survey.

The survey is available at: https://wkf.ms/41nhIm8

Background on Fayette Forward

Fayette Forward was formed following a Fall 2024 trip in which approximately 50 Fayette County leaders visited Bentonville, Arkansas, home to Walmart’s corporate headquarters. The group studied how the region has approached growth, infrastructure, and collaboration between neighboring cities and businesses.

The organization’s mission is to advance community development, economic growth, and quality of life across Fayette County. As the county grows, Fayette Forward aims to serve as a unifying organization for public-private partnerships, helping guide initiatives that enhance public spaces, improve accessibility, and strengthen community connections.

Current priorities include the development of the countywide path plan and the Soccer Housing Bureau.