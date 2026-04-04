Fayette County Reaches Milestone as ALS Ambulances Now Operating from All Fire Stations

Ellie White-Stevens
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Fayette County Reaches Milestone as ALS Ambulances Now Operating from All Fire Stations

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 586 | Comments 0

Fayette County, GA – Fayette County Fire and EMS upgraded its emergency response capabilities with the addition of two new ambulances, marking a significant milestone in the county’s history. Advanced Life Support (ALS) transport ambulances are now operating out of all nine fire stations, with two additional units on standby. Previously, the county hadseven ambulances in service with two on standby. Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill said citizens can be confident that emergency medical personnel will reach them quickly and effectively.

“This is a monumental step forward for our community,” said Chief Hill. “By placing an ALS ambulance in every station, we are ensuring that high-level emergency medical care is closer than ever to our residents, no matter where they live in the county.”

The new ambulances have been assigned to Fire Station 6 in Brooks and Fire Station 7 in Woolsey. They entered service on April 1, 2026. Each unit is equipped with state-of-the-art cardiac monitoring technology and other advanced tools for treating critical patients. All medic unit personnel are cross trained as firefighters. The department continues to maintain an impressive average response time of under six minutes. In 2025, the agency responded to more than 12,500 emergency calls.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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