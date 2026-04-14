Captain Jason Anderson is Georgia EMS Educator of the Year

April 13, 2026

Fayette County, GA — Captain Jason Anderson was honored as the Georgia EMS Educator of the Year at the 2026 GEMSA Awards Banquet in March.

Assistant Chief Scott Roberts said the award represents excellence in education.

“This prestigious recognition reflects Captain Anderson’s unwavering dedication to excellence in EMS education, his commitment to mentoring the next generation of providers, and his lasting impact on the community he serves. His passion for teaching and leadership continues to elevate the standard of care across Georgia. I’m incredibly proud of this well‑deserved achievement and honored to work side by side with you daily,” Roberts said.

Captain Anderson’s contributions have strengthened Fayette County’s EMS training programs and have furthered the department’s mission to provide high‑quality, compassionate, and expertly delivered emergency medical care.

“Being named the 2025 GEMSA Educator of the Year is an incredible honor, and I’m grateful to represent a profession that I care so deeply about. This recognition reflects the dedication of the instructional staff who stand beside me – the professionals who pour their expertise, passion, and heart into developing the next generation of EMS providers to serve their communities. Their commitment to high standards and student success elevates everything we do. I’m proud of the culture of excellence we’ve built together and the impact it has on our community and the state. This award is as much theirs as it is mine,” Captain Anderson said.

The Georgia EMS Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping EMTs and Paramedics who work in the State of Georgia whose primary goal is to make life a little better for those who have chosen emergency care in the streets as their profession. The mission of the Georgia EMS Association is to advocate for the emergency medical provider, develop educational programs, liaison activities, provider benefit programs, and improvements to the Emergency Medical Service System in Georgia.