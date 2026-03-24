Kedron Crossing Guard Hit While Protecting Students, Suffers Skull Fracture

A crossing guard at Kedron Elementary School was struck by a vehicle while on duty Monday morning and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with a head injury, according to Peachtree City Police.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m., about 18 minutes before sunrise. Lt. Chris Hyatt of the Peachtree City Police Department said the crossing guard was conscious at the scene and the driver remained there and cooperated with investigators.

“Unfortunately, we did have the crossing guard at Kedron Elementary struck by a vehicle while performing his duties this morning,” Hyatt said. “He was transported to Grady Hospital with a head injury, but (was) conscious at the time.”

The crossing guard was later identified by school officials as David Spatz, known to students and families as “Mr. Dave.”

A familiar presence at Kedron

In a message to families, Kedron Elementary Principal Lindsay Boyle described Spatz as a well-known and caring member of the school community.

“Mr. Spatz is a familiar and caring presence for our students and families, and we know many will be thinking of him today,” Boyle wrote.

She encouraged families to keep him and his family in their thoughts and to extend support during this time.

Family shares update from Grady

An update shared publicly on social media by Spatz’s son, Jeffrey Spatz, provided additional details about his condition.

“He is in the trauma center at Grady. Diagnosed fractured skull and cheek bone, but everything else checked out ok aside from abrasions and bruising,” Jeffrey Spatz wrote. “He will be transferred to the ICU soon and remain there for a few days to monitor some small brain bleeds.”

“He still doesn’t know what is going on, or remember what happened. We are optimistic. Waiting for neurologist report later in the day,” he added.