Peachtree Wind Ensemble to Present Spring Concert April 12

The Peachtree Wind Ensemble will present its spring concert, “Out of This World,” on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 3 p.m. at McIntosh High School, 201 Walt Banks Road in Peachtree City.

The free concert is open to the public and will feature music by renowned composers John Williams and Gustav Holst. Organizers said the program will highlight themes inspired by space and imagination.

The performance invites local residents to enjoy an afternoon of live music in a community setting. The ensemble’s spring program is designed to appeal to a broad audience, with familiar works and dramatic compositions tied to the concert’s celestial theme.

McIntosh High School will host the event, giving attendees an opportunity to hear the ensemble perform in Peachtree City. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

The concert adds to the area’s spring arts calendar and offers families, music lovers, and community members a chance to experience a themed performance close to home.For more information about their rehearsal schedule and upcoming concerts, visit peachtreewindensemble.org.