Improv Wars Returns May 9 at Southside Theatre Guild Featuring First-Ever Husband vs Wife Showdown

Southside Theatre Guild is bringing back one of its most popular live events, Improv Wars, on Friday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. This year’s show features a matchup that feels both emotional and explosive: Team Jonny versus Team Heather. Husband versus wife. Same theatre. Same stage. First time leading teams head-to-head.

Jonny and Heather have spent years working together at Southside Theatre Guild, building shows, growing performers, and helping make the improv scene a solid and respected one. Despite all that shared time on stage and behind the scenes, they have never actually competed against each other as captains. That changes May 9.

Heather enters the night as the defending champion. Last year, she led her team to a win against improv director Lenton, showing off her strength as a director who knows how to shape scenes, guide players, and pull the best out of a team. This year, she’ll try to repeat, but the opponent is a little more familiar.

Jonny, known for his quick thinking and strong on-stage presence, will captain his own team and try to take control of the spotlight. He is the longest-standing performer of the Southside Sidekicks Improv Team. While Heather may have the edge in directing, Jonny’s experience as a performer could make the difference once the games begin. And with bragging rights at home on the line, neither side is expected to take it easy.

Improv director Lenton Lees says the unpredictable nature of the show is exactly what keeps audiences coming back.

“Improv Wars is always one of the most fun nights we do because nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen, including us,” Lees said. “We’ll have round types planned out, like a music round, an impressions round, or something more physical, but the actual games get decided that night. It keeps the performers on their toes and it keeps the show feeling fresh.”

Lees also emphasized that the audience plays a major role in deciding how the night unfolds.

“At the end of the day, the audience is in charge,” he said. “They’re the ones voting on who wins each round. So it’s not just about being good, it’s about connecting with the crowd in the moment. That’s where things can really swing either way. I will measure the crowd noise and award points. Yay! Science!”

Improv Wars is structured as a series of competitive rounds, each highlighting different skills, from musical improvisation to character work to high-energy physical comedy. Teams will adapt on the fly as new games are introduced, building scenes and jokes in real time with no script and no safety net.

With a built-in rivalry, a returning champion, and a live audience deciding the outcome, this year’s event is expected to draw one of the largest crowds yet.

Tickets are $10 and available through Southside Theatre Guild. Show starts at 7:30 PM. May 9th at 20 W. Campbellton St., Fairburn, GA 30213.