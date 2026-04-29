Starr’s Mill chorus brews up coffeehouse fun

The Starr’s Mill High choral program hosted its first annual coffeehouse, inviting patrons in for cozy coffee, delicious pastries, and incredible performances.

The fundraiser featured 9 students, picked through auditions, performing selections outside of their traditional repertoire, showcasing artists like Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Laufey, and pieces from Phantom of the Opera.

The entire choral program was involved in the event. They served as hosts, checked tickets, distributed programs, and served refreshments. Guests enjoyed hot coffee and pastries generously donated by local businesses. The ticketed event was open to the public, and they are already looking forward to next year’s edition.

Starr’s Mill Choral Director Amare McJolly was thrilled with the Panthers’ first coffeehouse.

“We hope the performers enjoyed the chance to share their talents in a more relaxed setting with friends and family, and that the audience had a wonderful evening filled with beautiful music, great company, and, of course, coffee and pastries!”