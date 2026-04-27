Gotta Love Fayetteville: Lecacy Theatre Stages Ain’t Misbehavin’  

Growing up in the deep South, the allure of Broadway was the stuff of my wildest dreams. It was in New Orleans where I first fell in love with the stage and the infectious, syncopated heartbeat of Jazz. Fresh sounds from WWOZ FM would pour in from Armstrong Park making me want to dance like nobody’s watching. Did I mention I was only in elementary school?

Mom would always find time to take me to at least one stageplay a season. Looking forward to those nostalgic moments like hot crawfish by the pound now in 2026. When I heard “Ain’t Misbehavin'” was swinging through Legacy Theatre in Tyrone, I saw the perfect opportunity to recreate that magic for my own daughter.

This renowned revue is a high-octane tribute to the legendary Fats Waller Musical Show. Originally premiering in 1978, the show captures the vibrant, neon-soaked atmosphere of the Harlem Renaissance—a period my fifth-grader happens to be studying! As we pulled up to the theater, her audible gasp at the glowing marquee said it all.

From the first note, we were both swept away by the sheer power of the vocalists. Because the show is a stylistic revue rather than a structured plot, my aspiring little singer could simply lose herself in the music. It was a proud “mom moment” to see her recognize the Cotton Club from her Social Studies lessons, her head bobbing in rhythm to “The Joint Is Jumpin’” within the intimate, stunning walls of the Legacy.

Don’t miss out: The show runs through early May. Grab your tickets now to catch these infectious vibes—it’s a must-see (and must-hear) experience for every generation.

If you’re interested in more specific elements, such as production history, character details, or performance details visit The Legacy Theatre online and come back to see where me and my little one will be exploring next from Fayette County and beyond !