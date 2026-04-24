Willis Road Elementary’s Wolf Pack Productions to Perform Meredith Willson’s The Music Man Jr. Saturday, May 2 • 2:30 PM The Donald W. Nixon Centre for Performing & Visual Arts – Newnan, GA

NEWNAN, GA — Students from Willis Road Elementary’s Wolf Pack Productions will present Meredith Willson’s The Music Man Jr. on Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 PM at The Donald W. Nixon Centre for Performing & Visual Arts, 1523 Lower Fayetteville Rd, Newnan, GA 30265.

The family-friendly musical tells the story of charismatic con man Harold Hill (Tucker Robertson), who arrives in a small Iowa town with a scheme to sell music lessons and organize a boys’ band — until he falls for the town librarian, Marian Paroo (Rubi Alvarado). With book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (story by Willson and Franklin Lacey), The Music Man Jr. is adapted from the original Broadway musical, which won eight Tony Awards and was later made into the acclaimed 1962 film starring Robert Preston and Shirley Jones; the film is preserved in the National Film Registry.

“Meredith Willson’s The Music Man JR. shows how music can transform both individuals and communities,” said Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International. “Throughout rehearsal these students have collaborated, learned, and grown — and their performance reflects that journey.”

Ticket information

● Reserved seating (lower level): $12.00+ $1.35 transaction fee

● General admission (upper level): $8.00+ $1.20 transaction fee

● Children 12 & under: $5.00 + $1.09transaction fee

Purchase tickets: wreswpp.booktix.com

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com. Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker back in 1952, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form. MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior shows are 30 and 60-minute musicals for elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

Media contact:

Terri Morales-Davis

WRES Wolf Pack Productions

Costume Designer & Production Manager

[email protected]