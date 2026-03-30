New Italian-American Lodge Forms in Newnan, Focused on Community and Culture

A new organization dedicated to fellowship, cultural heritage, and community service has officially taken root in Coweta County.

Buoni Amici Lodge 3021, part of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA), was formally established January 24 during a ceremony at the Peachtree City Public Library. The event marked the launch of the lodge and welcomed its founding members into the national organization.

The ceremony was led by OSDIA National 2nd Vice President Dr. Mark DeNunzio and Dan Kaestle, who helped guide the lodge’s formation. In remarks during the event, DeNunzio credited both the organizing committee and the local founders for building a strong foundation for the group’s future.

Thirty charter members were initiated that day, with membership already growing to nearly 40 in the weeks since. The lodge’s name, Buoni Amici—meaning “Good Friends”—reflects its mission to bring people together through shared heritage and service.

Building Community Through Service

Even in its early days, the lodge has begun contributing locally. Members are collecting pasta and sauce at meetings to donate to the Salvation Army of Newnan, establishing what they hope will become an ongoing tradition.

Organizers say the group plans to expand its impact through additional charitable efforts, fundraising, and events designed to connect the broader community.

Part of a National Organization

The lodge is affiliated with OSDIA, one of the oldest and largest Italian-American organizations in the country. Founded in 1905, the group promotes Italian culture, language, and heritage while supporting charitable and civic initiatives across the United States.

Membership in OSDIA is open to people of all backgrounds, with a focus on preserving traditions while fostering inclusion and service.

Looking Ahead

With early growth and a focus on both culture and community involvement, Buoni Amici Lodge 3021’s founders say they hope the organization will become a lasting presence in the Newnan area.

For more information, the lodge can be contacted at [email protected]