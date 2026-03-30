Fayette County Launches First-Ever Angel Investor Network to Fuel Local Innovation and Economic Growth

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — [March 24, 2026] — A new chapter in local economic development is beginning as community leaders announce the launch of the Fayette Investor Network (FIN) — the first organized effort to activate, educate, and connect local investors to fund startups and small businesses across Fayette County and the Southside of Atlanta.

Spearheaded by Karen Rands, founder of Kugarand Capital Holdings and a nationally recognized leader in angel investing and investor education, FIN is being developed in collaboration with Dave Conti of the Vice President of Growth & Development for the Fayette Chamber of Commerce and Steve Justice, Director of Launch Fayette.

Together, this partnership represents a powerful alignment of business leadership, entrepreneurial support, and investor activation — a combination designed to close the capital gap for local businesses while creating new wealth-building opportunities for residents.

A Community-Led Approach to Building Wealth and Opportunity

For years, early-stage investment opportunities have largely been concentrated in major metropolitan hubs, leaving communities like Fayette County underserved. The Fayette Investor Network aims to change that by making it easier for local individuals to learn about and participate in investing in businesses they can see, support, and benefit from.

“Most people don’t realize they can invest in the businesses shaping their own community,” said Karen Rands. “This is about opening that door — creating awareness, providing education, and building a network where local capital fuels local growth. When that happens, everyone benefits.”

This initiative reflects a broader mission to democratize access to private investing — once considered a “hidden” asset class — and position Fayette County as a model for other communities across Georgia and beyond.

From Vision to Reality: Why Now

The timing for FIN is no coincidence. With the continued growth of entrepreneurship in the region, supported by Launch Fayette’s programs and the Chamber’s economic development initiatives, the missing piece has been a coordinated network of investors.

“Fayette County has incredible entrepreneurial talent and momentum,” said Dave Conti. “By bringing together investors who want to support that growth, we’re strengthening our local economy in a very tangible way.”

Steve Justice added, “At Launch Fayette, we work with founders every day who are building scalable, innovative companies. The Fayette Investor Network creates a bridge between those entrepreneurs and the capital they need to grow — right here at home.”

An Invitation to Shape the Future

The Fayette Investor Network is not just an organization — it is a call to action for the community.

The upcoming launch event will serve as a discovery and momentum-building session designed to:

Identify and connect existing and aspiring investors in the community

Share how angel investing and equity crowdfunding work

Explore opportunities to syndicate with established investor groups in the greater Atlanta area

Lay the foundation for a sustainable, locally driven investor ecosystem

“This is an opportunity to be part of the early conversation — to help shape what this becomes,” Rands added. “We believe Fayette County can become the blueprint for how communities across Georgia build their own investor networks.”

Building a Blueprint for Georgia and Beyond

Organizers envision FIN as more than a local initiative. By proving the model in Fayette County, the goal is to create a replicable framework that can be adopted by other communities such as Augusta, Savannah, Macon, and beyond — expanding access to capital and investment education statewide.

Event Details

Discovery Meeting for the Fayette Investor Network

Thursday, April 2, 2026 8 am to 9 am

Meet at the Chamber Meeting Room

More Details and Registration link is: https://bit.ly/FINlaunch

Community members, business leaders, and anyone interested in learning how to invest in local businesses are encouraged to attend.

About Fayette Investor Network (FIN)

The Fayette Investor Network is a community-driven initiative designed to educate, connect, and activate local investors to support startups and small businesses in Fayette County and the surrounding region. By aligning investor education with local economic development, FIN aims to create sustainable growth, new job opportunities, and shared wealth within the community.Media Contact:

Karen Rands

[email protected]

470-210-4946

http://compassionalist.academy.com