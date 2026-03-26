No Bathrooms, No Growth: Why Sewer Will Change Everything for Sharpsburg

A Limitation Dating Back to 1871

When Sharpsburg was founded in 1871, commercial buildings weren’t required to include restrooms — and in a town that has never had sewer service, adding them later hasn’t been simple.

That limitation has quietly shaped what Sharpsburg could become.

Now, with sewer service finally on the way, town leaders say those constraints may soon begin to lift — opening the door to a more functional and vibrant downtown.

“This is really about being able to develop our downtown,” Sharpsburg Mayor Elizabeth Good said.

Nine Years in the Making

The shift follows years of work between Sharpsburg and Coweta County.

Mayor Good said the town has spent roughly nine years working toward an intergovernmental agreement with Coweta County Water & Sewer to extend service into town.

“We’ve been working on it for nine years,” she said.

The agreement is expected to go before the Coweta County Commission in April.

“We’re just doing an intergovernmental agreement to work out the small details… and get it in writing,” Mayor Good said.

Why Sewer Changes Everything

For years, Sharpsburg has relied on septic systems, limiting both new construction and the reuse of older buildings. Without sewer, many properties cannot support the kinds of businesses residents often want — particularly restaurants and retail.

Some of Sharpsburg’s older buildings don’t have bathrooms — and without sewer, they can’t realistically add them.

Septic systems require drain fields — areas of open land where wastewater can be absorbed — and many of Sharpsburg’s small commercial lots simply don’t have that kind of space. That meant some buildings were constructed without restrooms at all and have had no practical way to add them.

“You can put as much money as you want into the buildings, but who’s going to rent a business… that doesn’t have a bathroom?” Mayor Good said.

“It’s just not going to happen.”

Why Now

The timing is tied to broader infrastructure needs in Coweta County.

Mayor Good said aging systems in areas like the Oaks of Turin subdivision are driving the need for expanded sewer access.

“This one… is failing and costing them a lot of money,” she said.

That need is pushing infrastructure farther west — creating an opportunity for Sharpsburg to connect.

“This is coming this way anyway,” she said.

Focused on Revitalization, Not Expansion

Even with sewer on the horizon, town leaders say the goal is not widespread development.

The extension is focused on Sharpsburg’s existing town limits, particularly its downtown.

“We’re not trying to become Senoia or Newnan,” Mayor Good said. “We’re just trying to bring back our downtown… and just help our town survive.”

Planning for a Different Future

As infrastructure catches up, Sharpsburg is beginning to think more intentionally about what its downtown could become.

The town is working with Historical Concepts, the planning and design firm behind Senoia’s walkable downtown.

Mayor Good said those efforts are already helping move the town forward.

“We have got some amazing ideas… and buy-in from the property owners,” she said.

Balancing Growth and Identity

With sewer access, Sharpsburg could begin to attract businesses that have been difficult to support under septic limitations — from restaurants to small shops and mixed-use spaces.

Mayor Good emphasized that growth will be intentional.

“We’re not trying to grow this place like crazy… we just want to save our downtown,” she said.

A Turning Point for Sharpsburg

While visible change may take time, officials say the impact of sewer access will be long-term.

For residents, it could mean more places to gather, dine, and shop close to home. For business owners, it may mean finally being able to invest in spaces that previously could not support their needs.

And for the town itself, it marks a turning point.

After years of effort to make sewer access possible, Mayor Good said the push has always come back to a simple question:

“How could something so right… not be possible?”