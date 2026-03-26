Judge Moore Launches ‘Intern for a Day’ Program for Students

Fayette County Magistrate Court Judge David Moore has launched a new program designed to give local students a firsthand look at the judicial process — even if they can only participate for a single day.

The initiative, called Intern for a Day (IFAD), allows students to spend a day at the courthouse observing proceedings in Magistrate Court.

Moore said the program was created in response to student interest paired with limited availability.

“I started this program because so many students mentioned they would love to see the process at the courthouse, but were unable to commit longer than one or a few days,” Moore said.

In a single day, students may observe both criminal and civil cases.

“In just one day, they have the opportunity to see criminal cases, which could be anything from a traffic ticket to murder in the first appearance hearing, and civil trials, all in one day,” Moore said.

Moore described the program as “a great learning experience that does not take a lot of time.”

Students interested in participating can contact Moore directly at 770-712-0115.