Fayetteville Elementary Hosts Career Day for Students

Students at Fayetteville Elementary School recently participated in a Career Day program on March 27 that reached all grade levels.
Judge David Moore visited the school to speak about the court system and answer students’ questions about his work. The discussion sparked curiosity among students, whose questions ranged from thoughtful to humorous.
The program offered students an opportunity to learn more about careers in their community and explore different professional paths.
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