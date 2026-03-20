U.S. Chamber of Commerce Awards Fayette Chamber of Commerce with 4-Star Accreditation

Fayetteville, GA — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Fayette Chamber of Commerce the prestigious Accreditation designation in recognition of its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and significant positive impact on the community it serves.

“Earning the Accreditation designation is a testament to a chamber’s unwavering dedication to excellence and its pivotal role in fostering a thriving business environment,” said Raymond P. Towle, Vice President, Federation Relations and Coalition Partnerships at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “This achievement highlights the chamber’s commitment to strong leadership, innovative programming, and meaningful contributions that drive economic growth and opportunity within their communities. It is a well-deserved recognition of their outstanding efforts to support and empower local businesses.”

The U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program establishes the benchmark for excellence in the chamber industry, promoting a pro-business environment nationwide. To earn Accreditation, chambers must meet rigorous standards in areas such as governance, finance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This comprehensive self-assessment process, which typically spans 6-9 months, reflects a chamber’s dedication to continuous improvement and measurable progress.

Local chambers are rated as Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars, while state chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members and chamber CEOs from across the country.

This prestigious designation underscores the Fayette Chamber of Commerce commitment to excellence and its role as a vital advocate and resource for the business community, fostering growth, innovation, and opportunity for its members and the region it serves.

About Fayette Chamber of Commerce:

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce (Chamber), a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization located in Fayetteville, Georgia, serves one of the fastest-growing county and business communities, representing over 700 member businesses, and a small but invested team of employees. Our

mission is to spark innovation and growth within our member businesses, igniting a more dynamic and thriving community.