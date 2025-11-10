Fire Safety Door Forces Redesign of Beloved Fayetteville Mural

Longtime Fayetteville artist Patsy Gullett won’t be repainting the city’s historic downtown mural — and for good reason. The 30-year-old artwork, once a landmark along South Glynn Street, was permanently altered when a required fire safety door was installed through its center.

That unavoidable safety upgrade, according to city officials, split the original mural down the middle, making restoration impossible.

Read The Citizen’s earlier coverage of the mural discussion here.

“The mural isn’t just weathered — it’s been cut right through,” said Nancy Musselwhite, chair of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA). “The fire department required the door as part of the building renovation, and once it was installed, the artwork could never be whole again. No matter what angle you look at it from, it’s not pleasing anymore.”

The mural’s fate has stirred passionate discussion online, with hundreds of residents calling for its preservation after The Citizen’s initial report. Many didn’t realize that the mural had already been damaged beyond repair. Gullett, who originally painted it with her late husband Ed Gullett, confirmed she will help select the next artist but will not repaint it herself.

“I’ve had my time with that wall,” Gullett said. “It’s part of the city’s history, but now it’s time for someone else to make something new.”

Part of Downtown’s Next Chapter

The building at 119 S. Glynn Street, now under renovation to house the forthcoming Rickshaw Thai restaurant, is part of a larger revitalization plan led by the DDA. The authority is overseeing upgrades across the courthouse square — restoring façades, improving lighting and pedestrian safety, and introducing new public art.

“This mural is a piece of a bigger puzzle,” said Lori Funderwhite, Fayetteville’s Director of Economic Development. “We’re restoring historic buildings, upgrading alleys, and creating spaces that feel safe and inviting. The new mural will help tie that all together.”

Artists Invited to Imagine Fayetteville’s Future

The city has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a new mural under the theme “No Limits on Imagination.” Professional muralists are invited to submit their credentials and concept ideas by November 28, with the winning artist to be announced in early December and installation expected to begin in January 2026.

The project carries a $25,000 all-inclusive budget and will cover roughly 1,800 square feet on the south elevation of the historic downtown building. City Council approval of the final design is slated for January 15, 2026, and completion is targeted for March 27, 2026, weather permitting.

Interested artists can review full project details and submit materials through the City of Fayetteville Procurement Portal at www.fayetteville-ga.gov/RFQ.

According to project guidelines, artists must use professional-grade, weatherproof materials, and the mural will remain in place for at least five years.

Honoring What Came Before

City leaders emphasized that Gullett’s contribution will not be forgotten. Plans are underway to preserve the original mural’s image through archival photographs and possibly a City Hall display.

“Patsy and Ed’s work has been part of Fayetteville’s fabric for decades,” said Sam Burch, DDA member. “We want to respect that history while also encouraging new visions for what downtown can be.”

For Musselwhite, the transition is about blending preservation with progress.

“Our downtown is all about creating memorable moments and beautiful destinations,” she said. “We’re maintaining our historic charm while embracing the future.”