How to Develop A Connected, Community Innovation Ecosystem

Most entrepreneurs are jacks-of-all-trades who are equipped with the knowledge and abilities to solve business problems as they arise, but there are some obstacles that require a more specialized industry-centric approach. These are the challenges that keep business owners up at night because they don’t have the in-house expertise or resources necessary to develop a solution.

These problems can include getting access to the latest technology, finding workers with the right skills or re-training your existing workforce, and finding the right partners to bring a new product to market. These are the challenges that require an innovative approach, and the first step to success for business owners is figuring out where they can tap into the latest insights and resources.

Many states and communities across the country have stepped up in recent years to help facilitate innovation. Government agencies, universities, industry associations and local chambers of commerce are becoming more adept at collaborating to connect businesses with the expertise, resources and partners they need to develop creative solutions to unique problems.

Fayette County, for example, has established Launch Fayette – a community business incubator designed to support startups and existing small businesses with the necessary tools to launch and scale successfully. Launch Fayette is nurturing local startups by providing comprehensive education programs, guidance and mentorship, and a collaborative environment to transform ideas into exciting ventures.

Innovation as a team sport

Establishing and leveraging connections between business, government and academic sectors can seem like a daunting challenge, particularly for startups. For businesses in Fayette, the added help of Launch Fayette as a facilitator between these groups is an important factor in their growth.

Launch Fayette hosts a dynamic suite of local and statewide education and advisory services, all housed in a collaborative office space designed to propel startups to success. This provides entrepreneurs connection, collaboration, and access to industry leaders, along with educational resources that provide constant learning.

Bringing their education, training, and connections to the program are our partners starting with the founding partners: the Fayette County Public Schools, Southern Crescent Technical College, and the Fayette County Development Authority. Launch Fayette also works closely with the Fayette Chamber of Commerce to host programs for business such as 1 Million Cups and Startup Fayette. Other resource partners include the Small Business Development Center (SDBC) at Clayton State University, the Georgia Center of Innovation, the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech, and the Kauffman Foundation education programs.

Launch Fayette also has a talented and experienced staff and five Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EIRs) that provide mentorship for our members in areas such as business operations, corporate culture and narrative, customer discovery, access to capital, along with marketing and brand development. Our EIRs and other local experts also teach short courses each month across a wide range of topics important to starting and growing a business.

Connecting to Grow!

Entrepreneurs and existing businesses that know how to tap into this wealth of knowledge, network and assets within our local community and state will be empowered to overcome the problems of today and develop the products of tomorrow. Ultimately, this all leads to a stronger innovation culture where Fayette businesses can connect, compete and grow.

Check out our programs at Launch Fayette – www.launchfayette.org