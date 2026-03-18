Fayette Schools Seek Community Mentors to Support Students

Margarette Coleman
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Fayette Schools Seek Community Mentors to Support Students

Margarette Coleman
Share this Post
Views 193 | Comments 0

For more than 30 years, a quiet but steady effort inside Fayette County Public Schools has been making a difference, one student at a time.

The district’s Friends Mentoring Program connects students with trusted adult mentors, offering encouragement, consistency, and a listening ear. Now, school officials say the need is growing and are asking the community to step in.

About 125 mentor-student pairs are currently active across the district, with another 75 volunteers involved in targeted mentoring initiatives. Even so, roughly 20 students remain on a waiting list.

“Our greatest need right now is for male mentors, especially men of color,” said Margarette Coleman, the district’s mentor program specialist. “But the truth is, students benefit from all kinds of role models. Different backgrounds and life experiences matter.”

The program serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade across Fayette County’s 25 schools, including Fayette Life Academy. School staff identify students who could benefit from an additional layer of support and connection.

A Small Commitment, A Big Difference

Becoming a mentor requires a relatively modest time commitment: about 30 minutes a week during the school year, along with a background check, basic paperwork, and a short orientation.

Mentors meet with students on campus, often during lunch, recess, or study hall, so there’s no disruption to academic instruction.

That half hour each week, Coleman said, can add up to something much bigger.

“Consistency is what builds trust,” she said. “When students know someone is showing up just for them, week after week, it can change how they see themselves and what they believe is possible.”

More Than a One-Way Impact

While the focus is on supporting students, mentors often say they gain just as much from the experience.

Volunteers report feeling more connected to their community, gaining new perspectives from younger generations, and finding a renewed sense of purpose. The program also offers flexibility, allowing mentors to choose the school, age group, or area of the county where they serve.

A Call to the Community

At its core, the program is built on a simple idea: consistent, caring relationships matter.

With students still waiting to be matched, district leaders hope more community members will consider getting involved.

“Mentorship is about connection,” Coleman said. “When adults invest their time, students feel that support. They know someone believes in them.”

Those interested in becoming a mentor or learning more about the program can contact Coleman at [email protected].

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman, founder of Everyday Manners, is dedicated to elevating common courtesy and respect in today’s society. She empowers individuals to build confidence and form meaningful connections in personal, social, and professional settings. Based in the Fayette and Coweta communities, Margarette has been happily married for over 25 years and is the proud mom of adult twins. You can reach her at [email protected] for questions or comments.

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