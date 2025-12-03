Peachtree City man sentenced in $24M Medicare fraud scheme

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 3015 | Comments 6

Peachtree City man sentenced in $24M Medicare fraud scheme

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 3015 | Comments 6

A Peachtree City man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for his role in a Medicare fraud conspiracy involving unnecessary genetic testing, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Patrick Moore Jr., 48, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Federal officials announced Tuesday that he will serve 46 months in prison and pay more than $7.2 million in restitution.

Prosecutors said Moore operated a network of recruiters who targeted Medicare recipients and convinced them to undergo genetic testing they did not need. Moore then received about $4.3 million in kickbacks and bribes from co-conspirators in exchange for referring beneficiaries’ insurance information and other personal data. He used those funds to pay the recruiters, investigators said.

According to the Justice Department, Moore also created fake invoices to conceal illegal referral payments that violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

The laboratories connected to Moore and others involved billed Medicare roughly $24 million for the tests. Medicare ultimately paid out about $7.2 million, officials said.

Federal officials did not identify the laboratories associated with the scheme. Moore’s sentence also includes three years of supervised release following his prison term.

The Citizen

6 responses to “Peachtree City man sentenced in $24M Medicare fraud scheme”

  1. Stranger Than Fiction Avatar
    Stranger Than Fiction

    I wonder if Mr. Moore still has enough of his ill-gotten gains to afford a pardon. I assume that most white-collar crooks budget the payoff to POTUS as a cost of doing illegal business now that the pardons are easily available.

    1. the_wing_t Avatar
      the_wing_t

      “Now that pardons are easily available”……I assume you’re talking about Crazy Uncle Joe who preemptively pardoned his entire criminial family and also the weasel Fauci? The same Uncle “Autopen” Joe who pardoned over 4,200 people – way more than Bush, Obama, and Trump combined, and all in one term? Truth is Stranger than Fiction…….unless you’re a democrat, and then you refuse to believe truth.

      1. Stranger Than Fiction Avatar
        Stranger Than Fiction

        Hi Wing – I hope you’re having a grand holiday season. The point is that it’s good to know the president (no matter who the president is) if you’re a crook.

        1. drdrakeramoray Avatar
          drdrakeramoray

          Anyone seen Side Stepping Strawman. Stranger Than Osoff needs some help here. Let’s get the band back together

  2. vics1966 Avatar
    vics1966

    Wish we could see is photo.

  3. MyCatBill Avatar
    MyCatBill

    Feel good story here. Great that someone is finally being held accountable for a small part of the billions in waste, fraud and abuse that plague our massive government spending programs.

    I hope Moore spends his time at Big Boy Prison, not some ‘Club Fed’, as an example of what awaits others who take funds away from citizens who truly need and deserve it.

    Keep going, prosecutors.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

No related posts found.

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top