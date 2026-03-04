The Eating Chambers Learns from Barbecue Showdown Winner

What is up, my Eaters!

I hope you are well this week. I’m doing great. There is so much going on behind the scenes right now. Farmers market season is upon us, winter is on its way out, I have several pop-up dining experiences planned, and all the amazing produce Georgia has to offer will be ready for picking before you know it.

I’m feeling pretty excited and hopeful.

In October of 2024, I had the opportunity to take a cooking class with celebrity chef Tina Cannon (Tina, for the purpose of this article), and this week I want to tell you about it.

I first learned of Tina several years ago while watching her compete on Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown. Episode after episode, barbecue challenge after barbecue challenge was thrown at her and the other contestants. These challenges became increasingly difficult as the season went on.

With each challenge, Tina seemed to rise to the moment. She dominated challenge after challenge and ultimately went on to win the inaugural season.

As I watched her compete, I remember being impressed—not just by her performance, but by her authenticity. She was simply herself. She confidently did what she knew how to do, trusted her instincts, and let the work speak for itself.

And she won.

I was an immediate fan.

Not long after that, I started Googling her name and watching whatever I could find. I followed her on Instagram and kept up with what she was doing.

Fast forward a few years.

One day I was walking through Sam’s Club and there she was.

I greeted her with all the enthusiasm and pomp you would expect from a foodie fan. What struck me immediately was how personable and welcoming she was. Within moments, I felt like I was talking to my big sister.

I was even more taken aback when we exchanged contact information.

Since then we’ve stayed in touch, and over time Tina has become both a friend and a mentor.

Some time later, Tina gave me a call and invited me to attend her upcoming whole hog cooking class as her guest.

I was floored for two reasons.

First, I had wanted to learn whole hog cooking for a long time, and now one of the masters was offering to teach me. Second, it was simply an incredible act of generosity.

The invitation was exciting, but it was also humbling in the best way possible.

On the day of the class, we arrived early. We were greeted by Tina, her welcoming smile, and her signature white pearls.

It was Tina, four or five other guys—some from as far away as California—and me.

It was a special moment. A group of strangers brought together by fire and food, talking and getting to know one another. I remember there being an incredible amount of anticipation in the air. Everyone wanted to learn everything Tina had to share.

Tina was incredibly welcoming and approachable. By this point she and I had already gotten together a few times, so she was familiar with me and my family. Still, I remember quietly thanking the Lord for allowing me to have that experience.

I had gone from watching her dominate on Netflix to cooking with her at her home.

I was grateful.

Over the next two days, we literally walked with the master as she took her time teaching us. She showed us where she sources her wood, how she prepares and lights her hog pit, and where she sources her meat.

From there, she walked us through exactly how she prepares her hog, along with several other delicious meats, sides, and a few other surprises.

Eaters! I’ll just go ahead and say it—it was all delicious in a completely new way.

Watching her command the attention of a room full of men was inspiring. Her knowledge and technique were flawless. You realized very quickly that Tina isn’t just some pitmaster.

She is a classically trained chef and a true culinarian.

All of the food—and all of the “food stuff”—was fantastic. I learned an immense amount that I’ve since used to improve both my skills and my business.

However, my greatest takeaway from that weekend with Tina wasn’t the cooking.

It was the people moments.

Her stories. The guys standing around talking barbecue. Getting to know Tina’s husband and her momma. The sharing of tips and tricks. The making of new friends and colleagues.

That weekend represented, in a very real way, everything barbecue and hospitality are supposed to be.

And I don’t want this to be understated.

I’ve been fortunate enough to experience amazing food and culinary moments all over the world. I’ve eaten incredible ceviche in Peru. I’ve walked the streets of Paris eating fresh croissants. I’ve had pancakes in Amsterdam, food trucks and coffee in Portland, and so many other unforgettable meals along the way.

And yet, that weekend with Tina—learning her whole hog and barbecue ways—ranks among the very best of them all.

If you’re a barbecue enthusiast, if you’ve been nervous about approaching whole-animal cookery, if you’re a foodie, or if you just want to spend time with great people, learn a whole bunch, and eat some amazing food—I have some awesome news for you.

Tina is hosting another whole hog experience this month. I’m not certain yet, but I’m going to try with everything in my power to be there again.

If I’m not, you can be.

You should be.

Her class is March 21–22 in Newnan. You can find all the details at “In Person Master Class 3/21/26–3/22/26 (Whole Hog)” on Tina Cannon Cooks. You can also learn a little more about Tina in my previous piece, The Eating Chambers Interviews Local Celebrity Chef Tina Cannon, published in The Citizen.

I hope you all have an amazing week and weekend. Tell Tina I said hello.

And remember, you can always stop by and see me or my team every Saturday at the Peachtree City Farmers Market.