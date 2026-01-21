The Eating Chambers Recommends Ruby Pho

What is up, my Eaters! I hope you are all doing well. This week, we’re preparing for the frigid weather they’re projecting, so please stay safe, keep warm, and stock up on your nonperishables. Hopefully, these projections are wrong—or at least exaggerated.

The timing of this week’s column couldn’t be more perfect. In light of the recent sanitation issues a nearby “competitor” has been experiencing, this feels like the right moment to revisit our conversation about Ruby Pho.

As I’ve mentioned before, I started eating at Ruby Pho about six months ago. From my very first visit, I knew this was a special restaurant. The location is easy to find and visible from the road. The décor is warm, cozy, and inviting without trying too hard. It’s not a large space, so you may experience a wait during peak hours—but it’s absolutely worth it.

One of the things I admire most about Ruby Pho is the owner, Jenny. The first time I walked in, she was front and center, greeting guests with genuine warmth. Months later, that warmth hasn’t faded. She and her incredible staff now know me by name, and every visit feels personal. The people and service here are truly top tier.

The food is just as impressive. Full transparency: I mostly stick to the pho. That said, everything I’ve seen and tasted is beautiful and delicious. They even offer French fries for those who must have a fried potato. The menu is reasonably priced, and when you consider the quality of both food and service, the $15–$25 per person you’ll likely spend carries the value of at least double that. Again—it’s worth it.

Eaters, if you haven’t heard anything I’ve said up to this point, listen now.

This is the reason I’m writing about this restaurant. The reason I had to interview Jenny for all of you.

The pho.

It’s so good that I genuinely can’t bring myself to order anything else. I get the P1 with extra noodles and extra lime every time. This soup warms you to your core, which is why I drink it slowly. I’m always amazed at how the bowl retains its heat for so long. The broth is deeply flavorful, with every herb and spice expected in a traditional pho present and doing exactly what it should.

But the real magic lies in the broth’s mouthfeel—its unctuousness. It has body. It coats the mouth and lingers across the palate. Achieving that texture reflects an unbelievable level of skill and patience. That mouthfeel comes from a carefully watched, all-day simmer, and it shows.

I knew early on that I needed to introduce Jenny and Ruby Pho to you all. Honestly, it felt like my obligation. I wanted to understand the story behind this restaurant, so I sat down with Jenny and asked her a few questions.

Why America

Jenny and her family came to the United States in 2017 for one primary reason: their children’s future. Education was the driving force, followed closely by the hope of finding work that aligned with their abilities and passions. The decision wasn’t easy, and it required leaving behind family, friends, and familiarity—things that still live in her heart.

When choosing America, Jenny hoped her daughters would receive a proper education and benefit from the opportunities here. Her fears were deeply practical: health, financial stability, and being able to support her family. The transition, she admits, was harder than expected, but she was determined not to let her children lose love, care, or their sense of childhood in the process.

Finding Their Footing

The family first arrived in California, where Jenny faced immediate challenges. She studied English, learned new skills, and worked multiple jobs to support her family. Eventually, she found stability working at Boeing before relocating to Georgia.

Georgia offered what California could not: a lower cost of living, manageable housing prices, and the chance to build a sustainable life. That move marked the moment Jenny felt, “We’re going to be okay.”

Coweta County, in particular, felt peaceful and welcoming. Jenny describes the community as kind, supportive, and genuinely happy to see new families and businesses succeed. It wasn’t just practical—it felt right.

From Dream to Decision

The idea of owning a restaurant wasn’t new for Jenny. It was a dream she carried with her from Vietnam. That dream became real when she learned a local restaurant was for sale. Encouraged by her mother, she made the bold decision to change careers and pursue her passion.

Her greatest fear wasn’t money or logistics—it was whether the flavors of her homeland would be accepted. Opening Ruby Pho required sacrificing time, especially time with family, but she believed in the food and the story behind it.

COVID and Resilience

Jenny arrived in Georgia in February 2020—just as COVID shut the world down. Her family faced unemployment and uncertainty, relying on relatives, assistance, and community support. Through it all, they remained calm, hopeful, and focused on moving forward.

That resilience carries into how Ruby Pho operates today. Staffing and food safety are challenges Jenny takes seriously. Customer health and care are non-negotiable.

The American Dream

For Jenny, the American Dream isn’t automatic or guaranteed. It belongs to those with determination, strong will, and an unwavering work ethic. Hard work—not words—makes it real. That belief hasn’t changed since 2017, and it’s what she hopes her daughters carry with them.

Legacy

Looking ahead, Jenny hopes to grow Ruby Pho and one day operate in a larger space. Whether her daughters continue the business or not, she wants them to inherit its reputation—built on dedication, integrity, and care.

At the heart of Ruby Pho is Jenny’s mother, who created the flavors and stood beside the family from the very beginning. Honoring her is central to everything they do. Ruby Pho would not exist without her.

I asked Jenny what she wants her daughters to believe about what’s possible in America. Her response has stayed with me. She said, “I want my children to believe that full effort will eventually lead to good results.”

Eaters, that belief lives in every corner of Ruby Pho. It shows up in the care, the discipline, the cleanliness, and the respect they show every guest who walks through the door. As a first-generation American, I recognize that level of effort immediately—because when everything is on the line, you don’t cut corners. You honor the trust people place in you.

Take the short trip to Newnan and experience Ruby Pho for yourself. I’m confident that when you experience Jenny’s full effort, you’ll taste her good results. Tell her Chef Drew sent you.

As always, I look forward to being together again next week. And don’t forget—the Bridal & Business Fair is coming to Newnan this Saturday. You can also find me or my team every Saturday at the Peachtree City Farmers Market.