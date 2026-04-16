Athletes of the Week – April 13, 2026

The Citizen
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Athletes of the Week – April 13, 2026

The Citizen
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Views 1827 | Comments 0

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School

Lucy Johnson
Gymnastics

Lucy Johnson won All-Around on March 13, beating 38 gymnasts, and floor on March 20, topping 46. She’s competed since 8th grade and is an honor roll student.

Fayette County High School

Allen “Izzy” Sulton
Track

This week’s Athlete of the Week is Allen “Izzy” Sulton for his outstanding recent performances in middle-distance events. Izzy has been competing at a high level across multiple meets, including running 1:05.34 in the 500m at JDL Fast Track and 1:21.34 in the 600m in Chicago during the indoor season.

McIntosh High School

Mamadou Boube
Track

“Mamadou Boube earned Athlete of the Week recognition for his outstanding work ethic and steady improvement this spring season. He brought great energy to practice, stayed consistent in his training, and delivered strong performances in competition. Mamadou continues to set a positive example with his focus, attitude, and commitment to getting better each day.” – Coach Daigler

Starr’s Mill High School

Nick Sulkowski
Golf

Nick Sulkowski has been a constant all season posting low scores and playing great golf. He has a positive attitude and works hard every day.

Trinity Christian School

Chase Porter
Baseball

Chase has been a steady competitor on the mound this year where he has excelled. He is a great teammate and a calming presence on our team that settles down those around him. The ultimate competitor that brings out the best in himself and his teammates!

Whitewater High School

Mason Keele
Baseball

Mason has had a very good season and has become our most dependable pitcher. He is able to step into high-pressure situations and get the job done. He pitches with confidence and control, and commands all of his pitches. Mason’s reliability and composure on the mound have been a huge part of our success this season; we wouldn’t be where we are without him.

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