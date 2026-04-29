Letter to the Editor: Retiring Commissioner Edge Gibbons Endorses Phil Crane

Fayette County voters are once again approaching an important local election, and it’s worth taking a moment to understand how much these races matter. While national politics tend to dominate headlines, local government is what most directly impacts our daily lives. The Fayette County Commission sets the county budget, funds public safety, maintains roads and infrastructure, oversees zoning in unincorporated areas, and ensures responsible use of taxpayer dollars. These are real responsibilities that require focus, discipline, and a clear understanding of what the office can and cannot do.

That last point is critical.

Too often, campaigns are built around promises that sound good but fall outside the authority of the office. In this race, three of James Clifton’s strongest platform points fall into that category. Denying data centers within city limits is not controlled by the County Commission. Those decisions are made by municipal governments, such as the Peachtree City Council. The TDK Boulevard extension is also under the jurisdiction of the Peachtree City Council, not the county. Finally, apartments require sewer and cannot be approved in the unincorporated county. These topics may get attention, but they are not within the Commission’s control, and presenting them that way creates confusion for voters.

Effective leadership at the county level requires a clear understanding of these boundaries and the ability to work across them. Many of the challenges we face in Fayette County are regional. Traffic, economic development, and long-term planning often require cooperation between the county, cities, and even neighboring counties. That kind of coordination requires strong relationships, mutual respect, and a track record of working together.

That is why I am proud to support Phil Crane for Fayette County Commission.

Phil has built his campaign around the responsibilities of the office he is seeking. He understands the role of county government and has focused on practical solutions that can be implemented. More importantly, he has put in the work. I have personally seen Phil at countless County Commission meetings, consistently showing up to listen, learn, and engage on the issues that matter to Fayette County residents.

That level of commitment matters. To be direct, I have not seen James Clifton at County Commission meetings. Showing up, listening, and understanding how county government works – a basic part of being prepared to serve.

Phil has shown up, gotten involved, and taken the time to understand the issues facing our community. He has served, asked questions, and engaged with residents and local leaders.

Phil has also built strong working relationships across Fayette County. Those relationships will be important in addressing the challenges ahead and keeping our county moving forward in a responsible way.

Fayette County deserves leadership that is informed, grounded, and effective. Phil Crane has demonstrated those qualities, and I am confident he will serve our community well.

I strongly encourage you to support Phil Crane for Fayette County Commission.

Sincerely,

Edward “Edge” Gibbons

Colonel, Retired

Vice Chairman, Fayette County Georgia County Commission