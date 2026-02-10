Lt. Governor Burt Jones Announces Legislation to Cut Income Taxes

ATLANTA | Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced the Georgia Senate is introducing two income tax cut proposals, unanimously backed by the Senate Republican Caucus, to maximize relief for hardworking Georgians. Lt. Governor Jones has been leading the effort to reduce the state tax burden, and both pieces of legislation provide real tax relief and position Georgia to fully eliminate the state income tax over the coming years.

“I am proud to announce legislation to deliver on my promise to put money back in the pockets of Georgia’s families and our state economy,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “If we wish to remain the number one state for business and keep our state competitive, we must expand on the progress made over the past four years to eliminate Georgia’s income tax. The Senate is leading the effort to continue in making significant cuts to our income taxes while maintaining the fiscal soundness of our state. I look forward to both pieces of legislation passing the Senate and future conversations with the House and Governor on how to maximize tax relief and get an income tax cut over the finish line in this legislative session.”

Lt. Governor Burt Jones has consistently led on reducing Georgians’ tax burden and has returned billions of dollars to taxpayers as part of Georgia’s conservative budget strategy. Last year, Lt. Governor Jones created the Senate Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia’s Income Tax to examine ways to put the state on the path to eliminate the income tax as part of his commitment to the people of Georgia. After months of research, fact finding, and expert consultation the committee delivered its report on January 7th, 2026.

The full text and additional information on Senate Bill 476 can be found here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/72977The full text and additional information on Senate Bill 477 can be found here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/72976