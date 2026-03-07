Jonathan Bonner Announces Candidacy for Georgia State House District 68, Grounded in Community Service, Data-Driven Policy, and Nonpartisan Leadership

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — Jonathan Bonner, a Fayette County native and longtime community leader, has officially announced his candidacy for Georgia State House District 68, running on a record of measurable community impact, local leadership, and policy rooted directly in the needs of the district.

Bonner’s connection to District 68 spans nearly four decades. His family has lived, worked, and volunteered throughout Fayetteville, Tyrone, and Peachtree City for nearly 40 years, remaining deeply engaged in the community through service, education, and public involvement.

Both of Bonner’s parents served in the United States military during Operation Desert Storm, instilling a lifelong commitment to service and responsibility. His brother serves as a school cafeteria manager, ensuring children across the district have access to meals. His sister is an educator teaching the next generation in local classrooms. Bonner says this family legacy of service continues to shape his leadership.

Bonner himself has delivered measurable results in the community. In 2025 alone, his work included:

Providing over $6,000 in school supplies to local students

to local students Helping feed more than 2,000 families

Raising and delivering $2,300+ for local nonprofit organizations

Organizing community cleanups, toy drives, and neighborhood outreach efforts

Bonner currently serves as Vice Chair of the Fayette County Young Democrats and Vice Chair for Labor and Veterans within the Georgia Young Democrats, focusing on coalition-building, labor advocacy, and veterans’ issues across multiple counties.

Professionally, Bonner works as a project manager overseeing multimillion-dollar projects, managing budgets, compliance, timelines, and stakeholder coordination—experience he believes is critical for responsible governance.

Policy Rooted in District Data

Bonner’s campaign emphasizes affordability, veterans’ support, and responsible development—priorities shaped by measurable realities in District 68:

Over 21% of Fayette County residents are age 65 or older , and more than one-third of households include a senior. Bonner supports protecting senior property tax relief, expanding access to primary care, and strengthening caregiver support services.

, and more than one-third of households include a senior. Bonner supports protecting senior property tax relief, expanding access to primary care, and strengthening caregiver support services. Veterans make up approximately 1 in 10 adults in Fayette County , one of the higher veteran concentrations in the region. Bonner supports cracking down on predatory benefit practices, improving state-level coordination, and strengthening access to services for veterans and caregivers.

, one of the higher veteran concentrations in the region. Bonner supports cracking down on predatory benefit practices, improving state-level coordination, and strengthening access to services for veterans and caregivers. Fayette County continues to experience rapid growth and major infrastructure expansion, including large-scale data center development. These facilities consume significant power and water resources while often generating limited permanent jobs after construction. Bonner supports tying tax incentives to local hiring, workforce development pipelines, and infrastructure protections to ensure growth benefits residents directly.

“I’m not running on theory. I’m running on work,” Bonner said. “When one in five residents is a senior, when thousands of veterans live here, and when development is reshaping our community, policy has to reflect reality. My job is to represent the people who live here—not special interests.”

Bonner is active in faith- and service-based organizations. He attends Holy Trinity Catholic Church, is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, and is a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Tyrone, reflecting his commitment to civic engagement and service.

He emphasizes that his approach to representation is nonpartisan.

“I believe representation should be nonpartisan,” Bonner said. “No matter where you land politically, families want stability, affordability, and leadership that listens. I’m here to represent the entire district and advance policies that directly improve lives.”

Bonner is a graduate of Sandy Creek High School, a single father, and a former caretaker to a disabled veteran. He says his campaign is grounded in service, accountability, and deep respect for the community that raised him.

The Democratic primary election for Georgia State House District 68 will take place in 2026.

For more information, visit www.Bonner4House.com

Media Contact:

Jonathan Bonner

770-733-5554

[email protected]